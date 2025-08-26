7 Popular Frozen Pizzas Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

There are few things more convenient (and tasty!) on a busy day than to throw a decent frozen pizza into the oven and call it a day. No slicing, shopping, basting, or mess—just a quick and easy meal that’s on the table within 20 minutes, depending on the product. But which frozen pizzas are the ones customers swear by, and keep in the freezer at all times? I analyzed comments on social media to see which popular pies are mentioned the most frequently, and with the most enthusiastic language. Here are seven of the most popular frozen pizzas ranked from “even bad pizza is ok” to “this is better than delivery”.

Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza

Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza is a cheap and cheerful option, shoppers say. “Stouffer’s French Bread Cheese Pizza. Like someone else said about Totino’s, it doesn’t really pretend to be actual Pizza. It’s some new creation which is neither pizza nor nonpizza,” one Redditor explained.

Tombstone

Coming in at number 2, Tombstone isn’t the fanciest option but it’s a solid choice for the price. “Tombstone. It’s still out, I’m too tired to cook go-to. FYI we do not have pizza delivery where we live,” one fan said. “Tombstone thin crust supreme. Nothing better,” another commented.

Freschetta

Freschetta pizza comes in at number 3, with fans saying it’s a reliably tasty pizza. “Freschetta for me! About $5 and the flavor on them is good. Crust is soft and chewy, pepperoni has good flavor. Plus it reheats decently,” one Redditor said.

Red Baron

Fans love the value for money you get with Red Baron pizza. “On the cheap side it’s hard to beat Red Baron for the price. Though the Baron pizza is probably more of a nostalgia pizza reminding me of long ago Friday night’s and renting a video game from blockbuster,” one said. Best one is Red Baron Pizza. Enjoy it with some Sprecher fire brewed root beer and you’re all set,” another commented.

Screamin’ Sicilian

Screamin' Sicilian is a big hit with frozen pizza fans. "Just recently tried Screamin Sicilian. It was good. Pleasant surprise," one Redditor said. "Give me Screamin' Sicilian all day," another raved. "If I have to get a frozen pizza, I'm almost always going to go Screamin' Sicilian. Good pizza and the pepperoni one isn't half and their cheese one hits the spot if you want a regular cheese pizza," a third commented.

Motor City Pizza

Known for being a Costco must-have, Motor City Pizza comes in at number 2. “Motor City Pizza, available at Costco, is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever eaten,” one fan said. “Motor City Pizza Co from Costco. Thick crust, crispy on the edges, tons of pepperoni, just overall great,” another agreed. “Motor City Pizza Company has by far the best frozen pizza,” a third commented.

Home Run Inn

And the winner is… Home Run Inn pizza, beloved by fans for taste, quality, and value for money (we always have it in the freezer). “Home Run Inn is definitely the best and it’s not hard to get it at a reasonable price. They go on sale pretty frequently. I think more people here would be saying it if it were sold where they live,” one Redditor said. “Absolutely Home Run Inn! Excellent crust. I love the minis, they’re the perfect size,” another agreed,