5 Best Frozen Potato Side Dishes, According to Chefs

These chef-approved frozen potatoes make meals easier and faster.

Potatoes are a kitchen staple and among the most versatile foods, enhancing any dish. You can boil, mash, bake or fry them, and season them anyway you’d like. And bonus–they’re cheap. But they can take time to prepare, and that’s where frozen potatoes come in handy. They deliver unbeatable convenience without the time-consuming prep of washing, peeling and chopping. The freezer aisle is stocked with several options, but which ones are the best? Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to reveal which brands are worthy of adding to your cart and why.

Ore-Ida Diced Hash Browns Frozen Potatoes

From casseroles to bacon and eggs, the Ore-Ida Diced Hash Browns Frozen Potatoes can be used in so many ways and are a freezer must-have for many. The item has nearly 2,400 reviews on Amazon and is rated 4.7 by shoppers. Buchanan says the frozen potatoes are effortless to cook with. “The Ore-Ida Diced Hash Browns Frozen Potatoes are a quick and easy way to start off your morning,” she says. “They’re so crave-worthy and simple to make. To boost flavor, add your favorite seasonings with onions and peppers and top with eggs for a hearty, satisfying meal.”

Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles

Fries are the ultimate side, and the Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles are a fan favorite. The item has over 11,000 ratings from Walmart shoppers, with the potatoes averaging 4.7. “These cook evenly and develop a crisp exterior while staying fluffy inside,” says Buchanan. “The crinkle cut gives them more surface area, which helps them hold seasoning and dipping sauces well.”

Alexia Sweet Potato Fries

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Alexia Sweet Potato Fries have the ideal crunchy texture and a more premium feel than many frozen fries. They’re a go-to for Buchanan. “The sweet potatoes have a natural sweetness, and the seasoning adds just enough flavor without covering it up,” she says. “They crisp nicely in the oven or air fryer and hold their texture well.”

Grown in Idaho Thick Cut Hashbrowns

Hash browns aren’t hard to make, but if you want to save time cutting and peeling, the Grown in Idaho Thick Cut Hashbrowns are a tasty option. “The Thick Cut Hashbrowns have a hearty, homemade-style texture that’s thicker and crispier than many traditional frozen hash browns,” says Buchanan. “I love that they’re from Idaho potatoes and cook up golden and crunchy in the oven or air fryer, making them an easy breakfast side with restaurant-style appeal.”

Ore-Ida Tater Tots

You can’t have a list of the best frozen potatoes without including tater tots, and Ore-Ida never disappoints. “The outside gets golden and crunchy while the inside stays soft,” Buchanan explains. “They’re versatile enough to serve as a side dish, snack, or breakfast potato.”