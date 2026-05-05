Over 50? If You Can Do These 5 Strength Drills, You’re in Good Shape

These 5 drills show exactly where your fitness stands.

When you reach middle-age, it’s crucial to maintain strength. Doing so can enable you to continue living an active, independent life. This means stepping up your workout game to compensate for natural muscle loss, a slower metabolism, and reduced physical activity that often occurs in this stage of life. We spoke with Marwa Ahmed, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer & Running Coach, CEO of The BodyMind Coach, Toronto, a coaching practice specializing in personalized fitness and performance training, to learn how you can gauge where your physical fitness stands.

We have five functional strength drills listed below. If you’re over 50 and are able to complete them with proper form, know that you’re in solid shape.

“For adults over 50, ‘good shape’ means strong functional ability across strength, mobility, endurance, and balance. This means being able to do daily tasks such as walking, lifting overhead, hinging, and gripping without risk of fall or injury,” Ahmed tells us. “These [exercises] are gold-standard because they’re validated for seniors, require minimal equipment, and directly correlate with independence, mirroring everyday functional movement.”

The best part? These strength drills channel everyday movement.

“[For instance,] chair stands test rising from low seats (key for preventing dependency); arm curls simulate carrying bags or holding objects overhead; the up-and-go assesses turning and quick stops to avoid falls while carrying loads,” Ahmed notes. “Strong scores mean better ability to lift grandkids, garden, or shop without strain, reducing injury risk as muscle naturally declines after 50.”

30-Second Chair Stand Test

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to sit back down. The goal is to sit and stand from the chair as many times as possible within 30 seconds.

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30-Second Arm Curl Test

Stand tall with your feet slightly staggered. Hold a 5 to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend one elbow to curl the dumbbell up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower, stopping right before your elbows fully lock out. The goal is to curl the weight as many times as possible with one arm before switching to the other.

Begin sitting on a sturdy chair. Press through your feet to rise up. Walk 8 feet. Turn around and walk back toward the chair to assume a seated position.

6-Minute Walk Test

Begin standing tall. Walk as far as possible within 6 minutes. This gauges your aerobic capacity for real-life stamina and walking.

30-Second Back Scratch Test