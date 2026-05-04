4-Step Morning Routine That Builds Energy Faster Than Stretching After 60

Wake up stiff? Do this before you stretch.

Most people reach for a stretch the moment they roll out of bed, feeling stiff. It seems like the obvious fix, and it’s what many of us have done for years. But it might actually be the wrong move, especially after 60. What I recommend instead is something called an osteoarticular warm-up, a short routine you can do right next to your bed, no equipment needed, that gets your joints moving before your muscles are asked to lengthen. Do this for five minutes tomorrow morning, and you’ll feel the difference immediately.

Why Stretching First Thing Can Backfire

While stretching can be beneficial, and I use it with pretty much every client, it may not be the best way to get things moving first thing in the morning. The problem is blood flow, or the lack of it. During sleep, a higher volume of your blood is in your organs, doing its cleaning and repairing work, which means your muscles haven’t been primed yet.

Due to that lack of blood flow, your muscles are less elastic and pliable, and that increases your likelihood of injury. If a client comes in and tells me they’re stiff in the morning and stretching hasn’t been helping, this is exactly what I give them. It changes things fast.

Your Joints Need WD-40

Here’s the science behind why this works. Most of your joints have a layer called the synovium, and that’s where your body produces synovial fluid. Think of synovial fluid like WD-40 for your joints. As you move through specific ranges of motion, you stimulate that fluid production, and that’s how you start lubricating the joint.

The key is moving through the right motions before you ask your body to do anything more demanding. Get the joints going first, and everything else responds better.

Your Nervous System Wakes Up Too

This isn’t only about the joints. As you create tension through various ranges of motion, you stimulate proprioception, which is information coming from your connective tissue and joints. We’re talking about mechanoreceptors that measure tension, chemoreceptors that measure chemical levels, thermoreceptors that measure heat, and many others.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When your proprioceptors are stimulated, you don’t just move better, you actually feel more awake. A big part of feeling low-energy in the morning isn’t just tiredness. It’s that there’s not enough blood flowing to your brain yet, and you haven’t activated your proprioceptors, and you haven’t taken your body through smooth, fluid ranges of motion. This routine fixes all three at once.

Start With the Cardiovascular Section

The first three minutes of the osteoarticular warm-up are the cardiovascular portion. We’re slowly trying to elevate the heart rate and body temperature, and it starts with a gentle march. I try to keep a good gravity line the whole time, meaning my ear, shoulder, and hip are roughly in the same line. A gentle chin tuck and a slight pelvic tuck keep the spine relatively straight.

After about 60 seconds, I pick up the pace and go a little higher with the legs. The idea is to push the foot into the ground so it feels more like a spring, rather than just lifting the hip flexor. Keep this going for roughly 90 seconds to two minutes before moving on.

Once the march is going, I bring in the arms. The goal is to keep them above the heart so that blood drains back into the heart for redistribution and to increase body temperature. I cycle through three positions, each held for about 30 seconds: pushing and pulling with arms forward, then pushing out to the sides while squeezing and releasing the shoulder blades, then opening and closing the hands above the head.

After those three positions, I put all three movements together for a final 30 seconds. That wraps up the cardiovascular section, and from there the arms get a rest.

Move Into the Upper Body Section

For the upper body section, I start with rib glides. With the pelvis tucked, I translate the rib cage side to side, keeping as little movement as possible from the pelvis. Then I add a rotation layer: whichever way I’m gliding, I turn that arm internal, the opposite arm external, drop the internal arm, raise the external one, and look down toward the internally rotated arm.

This sequence warms up the neck, lubricates the shoulders, and works into the rib joints. It looks subtle, but after about 15 to 30 seconds you’ll notice a real difference in how the upper body moves.

Work Through Your Pelvic Section

For the pelvic section, I take a wide stance with soft knees and work through anterior and posterior tilts, basically sticking the butt out and tucking it underneath. This warms up the lumbar spine and the pelvis. About 15 seconds here.

Then I shift to lateral movement, lifting one side of the pelvis as the other drops. We’re warming up and lubricating the pelvis, the hip joint, the lumbar spine, and all the ligaments that attach the spine to the pelvis, as well as the ligaments connecting the legs to the pelvis. Aim for 15 to 30 seconds on each movement. Small ranges of motion, but they add up quickly.

Finish With the Lower Body Section

For the lower body section, I start by rolling the femurs in and out with a slight pelvic tuck, really trying to lubricate the hip socket, or what’s called the acetabulum. About 30 seconds here.

Then I bring the knees and feet together and do small circles in both directions, working into the knees and ankles. The key is to come almost to a straight knee with each circle rather than staying in constant flexion. I close this section out with a calf raise to toe raise sequence, alternating up onto the toes and then lifting them off the ground, about 30 seconds.

The last move is a bonus integration that ties everything together. I take a wide base, keep my legs as straight as I can, bring my arms up, then rotate down toward one foot and back up. If the knees bend a little, that’s fine. Maybe you just reach your knee. That’s okay. But if the flexibility is there, we’re going for the toes.

After everything that came before it, the body responds to this move very differently than it would cold. Give it about 30 seconds and you’ll feel the difference.

No Equipment, No Excuses

The whole routine takes about five minutes and requires nothing but the floor space next to your bed. That’s intentional. There’s no setup, no gear, nothing to talk yourself out of.

If you’ve been reaching for a stretch first thing and still feeling stiff or low-energy, this is why it wasn’t working. The body needs to move before it can lengthen. Take five minutes to do an osteoarticular warm-up, and you’ll feel a difference in how your body moves and how your energy levels respond, starting tomorrow morning.