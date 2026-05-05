5 Simple Exercises That Reshape Your Body Faster Than Ab Workouts After 60

Still doing ab workouts after 60? These 5 moves do more.

After 60, training needs to support how you actually move day-to-day. Muscle tends to decline if it isn’t used, and strength in the hips, legs, and upper body plays a big role in staying steady, getting up and down with ease, and handling everyday tasks without hesitation. That’s why it makes sense to focus on movements that train multiple areas at once instead of putting all your effort into smaller, isolated exercises.

Ab workouts have their place, but they don’t create the same overall demand on your body. You can knock out a few sets of crunches and feel your abs working, but that doesn’t carry over the same way into moving through your day. Exercises that involve your legs, upper body, and core together require more effort, engage more muscle, and elicit a greater training response.

From my coaching experience, progress picks up when people shift toward these types of movements. When your body has to stabilize, balance, and generate force simultaneously, it adapts more fully. You start to feel stronger, more stable, and more capable across the board.

Consistency ties it all together. These exercises are simple, repeatable, and easy to build into your week. Keep your reps controlled, stay consistent, and you’ll notice changes in both how your body looks and how it moves.

Push-Ups

Push-ups train your chest, shoulders, and triceps while forcing your core to hold your entire body in position. Keep a straight line from head to heels and your midsection has to brace the whole time, not just for a few reps. That’s where this pulls ahead of most ab work. Your core stabilizes as you move, just as it does when you push yourself up, regain your balance, or brace during daily tasks. Over time, that kind of strength carries over in a way crunches don’t.

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, triceps, core

How to Do It:

Place your hands on the floor under your shoulders. Step your feet back into a plank position. Brace your core and keep your body in a straight line. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows. Press through your hands to return to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Incline push-ups, knee push-ups, slower tempo reps

Form Tip: Keep your elbows angled slightly back and your core tight.

Lunges

Lunges train your legs while your core works to keep you balanced and upright with each step. As you move forward and lower down, your midsection has to brace to control your position and keep you steady. This is a different demand than lying on your back doing ab work. You’re standing, shifting your weight, and controlling your body through space, which is exactly how you move during the day. As you get older, that ability to stay balanced and controlled matters more, and lunges directly train it.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet together. Step forward with one leg into a lunge. Lower your back knee toward the ground. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Alternate legs with each rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Reverse lunges, shorter step lunges, assisted lunges

Form Tip: Keep your torso upright and your weight through your front heel.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts train your hips and back while your core braces to protect your spine as you move. As you hinge forward, your midsection has to stay tight to keep your back from rounding, and when you stand up, your glutes finish the job. This is where the real-world carryover shows up. Picking something up, setting it down, or even just bending forward all rely on this pattern. Your core is doing more than contracting; it’s supporting and protecting you, which goes beyond what isolated ab work can offer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a weight in front of you. Hinge at your hips and grab the weight. Brace your core and keep your back flat. Drive your hips forward to lift the weight. Lower the weight back down with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Dumbbell deadlifts, trap bar deadlifts, lighter tempo reps

Form Tip: Keep the weight close to your body and move through your hips.

Dumbbell Rows

Rows build your upper back while your core works to keep your torso steady as you pull. As you lift the weight, your midsection has to brace to stop your body from rotating or shifting. That kind of stability matters more than people think. It shows up when you carry something on one side, pull an object toward you, or need to stay balanced under load. Compared to basic ab work, this trains your core in a way that actually transfers into daily movement.

Muscles Trained: Upper back, lats, biceps, core

How to Do It:

Hold a dumbbell in one hand. Hinge forward with your opposite hand supported on a bench, box, or chair. Let the weight hang toward the floor. Pull the dumbbell toward your torso. Lower it back down with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Two-arm rows, slower tempo rows, supported rows

Form Tip: Keep your torso steady and pull your elbow back.

Goblet Squats

Goblet squats bring your legs and core together in one movement. Holding the weight in front forces your midsection to stay engaged so your torso doesn’t tip forward as you lower down. As you stand back up, your legs drive the movement while your core keeps everything in position. This mirrors how you sit, stand, and lift throughout the day. When that pattern feels stronger and more controlled, it carries over into just about everything you do, which is where this kind of training stands out.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, core

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at your chest. Brace your core and keep your chest up. Lower into a squat by bending your hips and knees. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Heavier goblet squats, tempo squats, pause squats

Form Tip: Keep the weight close to your chest and stay tall.

What Actually Drives Body Changes After 60

This is where most people either start seeing changes or feel stuck doing the same thing. The exercises matter, but how you perform them and how often you come back to them matter more. These movements work because they engage more of your body at once, creating a greater demand and a stronger response. Keep things simple, stay consistent, and focus on how each rep feels instead of just getting through it.

Brace your core on every rep: Set your midsection before you move and keep it engaged throughout. This helps transfer force between your upper and lower body and keeps your positioning solid.

Set your midsection before you move and keep it engaged throughout. This helps transfer force between your upper and lower body and keeps your positioning solid. Slow your tempo down: Take control of the lowering phase and avoid rushing the way up. More time under tension gives your muscles a reason to adapt.

Take control of the lowering phase and avoid rushing the way up. More time under tension gives your muscles a reason to adapt. Stay consistent across the week: Aim for a few sessions spread out over the week. Regular exposure beats occasional hard efforts when it comes to building strength and muscle.

Aim for a few sessions spread out over the week. Regular exposure beats occasional hard efforts when it comes to building strength and muscle. Use a weight that challenges you: Pick a load that makes the last few reps feel like work while still allowing you to stay in control. If it feels too easy, it probably is.

Pick a load that makes the last few reps feel like work while still allowing you to stay in control. If it feels too easy, it probably is. Keep moving outside of workouts: Daily movement supports everything you’re doing here. Walking, staying active, and avoiding long stretches of sitting all add up over time.

References

Xiao, Wensheng et al. “Effects of functional training on physical and technical performance among the athletic population: a systematic review and narrative synthesis.” BMC sports science, medicine & rehabilitation vol. 17,1 2. 3 Jan. 2025, doi:10.1186/s13102-024-01040-y