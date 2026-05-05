5 Daily Exercises That Flatten Muffin Top Faster Than ​Ab Workouts After 55

Melt your muffin top right off with these productive daily moves.

Muffin tops are a delightful addition to any breakfast or brunch spread. But when they show up on your waistline, they’re far less welcome. A “muffin top“—or “love handles“—often develops during middle age due to hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and the loss of lean muscle. As a result, body fat tends to move to the hips, forming pesky pockets of fat that spill over your jeans. The best way to combat this is by maintaining a healthy diet, keeping excess stress at bay, and performing regular exercise.

You’re probably wondering what can effectively target this area of the body. We spoke with an expert who shares five daily exercises that will flatten your muffin top faster than ab workouts after 55.

“Trying to burn fat around your waistline can be achieved, but it’s through whole body energy, expenditure, burning calories, sleeping better, improving your hormone balance, and eating protein-rich meals. No amount of ab work is going to move the needle just by itself,” explains Dr. Milica McDowell, Doctor of Physical Therapy, AVP of Education, Author, Exercise Physiologist at US Physical Therapy with more than 20 years of experience in sports/orthopedics. Dr. McDowell is also a personal trainer, exercise physiologist, team and endurance sport coach, gym owner, 13-time Ironman finisher, 50K finisher, and CrossFit level 1 certified coach.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She adds, “In order to help reduce the appearance of a muffin top, first you need to burn fat and second you need to train your core. The core muscles are more than just the six-pack abs in the front of the body. There are actually four groups of muscles around this area that function as a stabilizing canister, keeping the area between your ribs and your pelvis stable.”

With age, this area usually becomes deconditioned through poor posture, daily wear and tear, and potential weight gain. Below, Dr. McDowell shares five exercises that can help you shed unwanted fat, improve your posture, and train the deep core.

Daily Walking in Zone Two

Lace up your shoes and head outdoors for a good old-fashioned walk. Not only is walking an excellent workout for your muscles, joints, and bones, but your mental health reaps the benefits, too.

“Daily walking in zone two is a great way to reduce overall body fat and improve your body composition. If you walk for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, this can change your hormones, improve your insulin sensitivity, reduce overall fat, and support hormone regulation,” Dr. McDowell explains.

In addition, getting your steps in within zone two serves as an excellent calorie burner, so Dr. McDowell encourages you to include brisk walking in your routine to shed your muffin top.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges are another exercise that help with posture as well as training your core canister,” Dr. McDowell tells us. “Because most adults over 55 tend to have an anterior pelvic tilt with an exaggerated lumbar curve, this can help you bring the abdomen back under your rib cage and can reduce the appearance of the muffin top. Glute bridges also activate all the posterior chain muscles, which can help you improve the balance between the glutes and the abs.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 20 reps a day.

Dead Bugs

“The dead bug exercise is one that activates all four abdominal groups,” Dr. McDowell says.

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 20 reps per day.

Planks

“The farmers walk is a very efficient exercise that builds total muscle endurance and helps to burn calories,” explains Dr. McDowell. “This assists in elevating the heart rate, which also helps to burn fat.”

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the plank position with proper form. From there, move into a side plank, shifting your weight onto one hand and reaching the other arm to the sky. If you’re a beginner, try holding for 10 to 20 seconds in both a front and side plank, completing as many reps as possible before your form begins to fatigue. If more advanced, hold for 30 to 60 seconds, performing the flow in a circuit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Farmer’s Walk

“The farmers walk is a very efficient exercise that builds total muscle endurance and helps to burn calories,” explains Dr. McDowell. “This assists in elevating the heart rate, which also helps to burn fat.”