I Replaced Coffee With Green Tea for a Month & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits

Experts say green tea may boost your metabolism, calm your nerves, and brighten your skin.
Published on May 16, 2025 | 1:04 PM

Have you ever considered swapping out your daily cup (slash-pot!) of coffee with green tea, but wondered if it would make a difference? According to those who have done it, the swap is a total game-changer. In a Reddit post, several people reveal what happened when they stopped drinking coffee and started drinking tea instead. We also consulted with Serena Poon, Celebrity Certified Nutritionist & Longevity Wellness Advisor, asking her to weigh in on the swap.

More Calm, Less Anxiety, Sustained Energy, Less Shakes

drinking tea
Shutterstock

"I feel more calm, less anxiety," one person writes. Another adds that they experienced "a more sustained energy with less spike and crash." "Less shakes, less anxiety," a third chimes in. "Coffee is when I need that jolt, but tea is a gentle awakening in the morning."

Weight Support

woman stepping on scale, concept of how much weight to safely lose in a month
Shutterstock

According to Poon, these aren't the only benefits. "If you're thinking about swapping your morning coffee for a gentler ritual, green tea is a great option," she says, revealing "some powerful, science-backed reasons" to make the shift. The first? Weight support. "Green tea is a natural metabolism booster, thanks to its combination of catechins and caffeine. While it's not a magic bullet, incorporating green tea into a healthy lifestyle can gently support fat oxidation and weight maintenance. Choose organic, fair-trade varieties for best results," she says.

Powerful Dose of Antioxidants

green tea being poured
Shutterstock

"Green tea is rich in catechins, especially EGCG, a potent antioxidant that helps neutralize harmful free radicals. These compounds support cellular health, reduce oxidative stress, and may even slow the aging process from the inside out," says Poon.

Skin Protection and Radiance

woman with good skin
Shutterstock

"EGCG not only protects the skin from UV damage but also supports collagen integrity and skin regeneration. Green tea may help soothe inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and dandruff while promoting a healthy, radiant glow. The natural caffeine and tannins in green tea can also reduce puffiness," she continues.

Immune System Support

green tea
Photo: Shutterstock

"Green tea delivers powerful immune-boosting compounds, including EGCG, that reduce inflammation, enhance immune cell function, and inhibit viral and bacterial replication. It also supports gut health, a key factor in immune resilience," Poon maintains.

Healthy Cholesterol Levels

HDL cholesterol
Shutterstock

"Studies show that regular consumption of green tea can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol while preventing the decline of HDL (good) cholesterol. This makes it a heart-smart choice for daily sipping," says Poon.

Calmer Energy + Nervous System Support

Concentrated middle aged woman working on her computer
Shutterstock

"Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that works synergistically with caffeine to give you sustained mental focus without the jitters, cortisol spikes, or crashes that coffee can cause. It's a beautiful way to energize while protecting your adrenals and balancing your mood," Poon reveals.

Brain Protection + Cognitive Clarity

drinking green tea
Shutterstock

"Thanks to powerful antioxidants like EGCG, green tea may support memory, learning, and long-term brain health. It enhances calm alertness while protecting neurons from oxidative stress—important for reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline," Poon continues.

Oral Health Assistance

Man brushing teeth
Shutterstock

Green tea naturally fights the bacteria that cause cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. "It's a gentler option than acidic coffee and supports a healthier smile—inside and out," Poon continues.

Hormone + Blood Sugar Balance

blood sugar control
Shutterstock

"For women navigating hormonal imbalances like PCOS or estrogen dominance, green tea helps reduce inflammation and supports better insulin sensitivity—without the potential blood sugar rollercoaster that can come with some coffee habits," Poon concludes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
