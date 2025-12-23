7 Groceries People Are Stocking Up on Before Prices Spike in the New Year

Shoppers are buying these grocery staples now as prices threaten to climb even higher in 2026.

Grocery prices are high and customers are being more careful than ever about how and where they spend their money. With shortages, supply issues, tariffs, and other factors negatively impacting prices, the situation doesn’t show much sign of getting better immediately, so it’s best to take advantage of every deal available. Whether it’s clipping coupons or price matching different stores, shoppers are making savvy choices in case prices keep rising in 2026. Here are seven grocery items people are stocking up on before prices possibly spike in the New Year.

Soda

Soda prices are going up, and shoppers are noticing it. “I only ever buy soda when there is a sale, you won’t ever catch me paying full price. if it’s not at least a ‘Buy One; Get One’ deal, I’m out,” one shopper said. “It’s best when it’s ‘Buy Two; Get Two’ and even better still when my local Vons/Albertsons has them for ‘BuyTwo; Get Three’ that’s when I stock up.”

Coffee

Coffee prices are still troubling, and customers are stocking up on good bargains wherever they find them. “The green coffee market has been in turmoil the past two years. Then add the tariffs. I’ve worked for a regional roaster for 25 years and the past year has been the worst ever in terms of green coffee cost,” one Redditor said. “50% tariffs on Brazil and lower average rainfall in Brazil have put us in this situation.”

Bananas

Banana prices are rising due to tariffs and a fungal disease known as Panama Disease, reports CBS News. “The banana that we know and love is getting destroyed by different pests,” says Tom Stenzel, executive director of the Banana Importers Association.

Candy and Sweets

Candy and sweets are also predicted to go up in price, thanks to soaring cocoa prices. “The era of cheap chocolate is over,” said Alexis Villacis, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at Ohio State University. “People are feeling it,” couponing content creator Kiersti Torok told NBC News. “The Walgreens candy deal I do every year used to be about $1.50 a bag. This year, it ended up being $2.50 a bag.”

Orange Juice

Orange juice prices are up 31% from a year ago. “Between eggs, bacon and OJ prices, skipping breakfast is now a financial move,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bacon

Bacon prices are up compared to last year, and customers should stock up on sales, especially as bacon freezes well. “I’ve noticed that most packages are now 12oz, when in the past, I don’t even remember when I noticed the change, the packages used to be 16oz,” one shopper said. “Feels like I’m the only one that has noticed this.”

Beef

Beef is more expensive than ever, and there’s no sign of relief so long as supply outstrips demand. “As for beef, we buy an entire steer from a local producer, have it processed at Pure Country in Strathmore and it lasts us 18 months,” one Canadian shopper shared. “We end up paying about $7/lb for everything from ground beef to tenderloin.”