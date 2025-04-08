7 Groceries People Are Stocking Up on Before Prices Spike From Tariffs

Shortly after President Trump dropped his tariff bomb, billionaire Mark Cuban advised his social media followers to consider buying "lots of consumables now" before a price surge. "From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory," he wrote on Bluesky social media platform. The bad news is, that the first prices likely to rise will be perishable produce items, like imported fruit and avocado. But, according to Business Insider, people are already taking his advice and stockpiling non-perishable items. Here are 7 groceries people are stockpiling up before prices spike.

Seafood

Fun fact: The U.S. imports approximately 85% of its seafood. Considering there is a steep tariff on countries like Chile, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, prices on fish and shellfish. While fresh seafood has a short shelf life, consider stocking up on frozen options if you are a big fish and shellfish-eating family.

Coffee

Coffee beans and pods are another item shoppers are stocking up on, mainly imported, more expensive brands, like Italian brand Illy. If you are a fan of nuts from Brazil or Columbia, consider picking some up, as the prices will likely rise soon.

Alcoholic Beverages

You might notice your local spirits store getting busier than usual. Considering you can store wine and alcoholic beverages for years, now is the time to stock up your bar. European wines, beer from Mexico, and Vodka from Russia will likely cost more in a few months than they do now.

Nuts

You might not know this, but most nuts are imported. Cashews, pecans, and macadamia nuts are mostly grown and sourced from countries like Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire, and Brazil. With steep tariffs, people are starting to replenish their nut stock now.

Maple Syrup

Most maple syrup comes from Canada, a country subject to a 25% tariff. Since the cost will likely increase, shoppers are stocking up on pancake topping, which can usually last indefinitely if unopened and stored in a cool, dark place.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Canned Goods

While what's inside your favorite canned goods—ranging from soup to veggies—may or may not get more expensive, the packaging itself will likely increase in price. Tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel will likely raise the cost of canned foods, many of which have a long shelf life.

Cooking Oils and Spices

Many cooking oils (especially olive and palm oil) and spices like cinnamon and black pepper are imported. Due to tariffs, as many shoppers are doing, now is a great time to stock up on them.