6 Grocery Aisles Where Prices Are Rising Faster Than Anywhere Else

Grocery prices continue to go up, especially for specific food and ingredients. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index, the overall food at home index rose 1.9% over the last 12 months, and certain categories of grocery products are still getting more expensive. "The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 7.7 percent over the last 12 months as the index for eggs increased 58.8 percent. The nonalcoholic beverages index increased 2.1 percent over the same period, while the dairy and related products index rose 0.8 percent, and the cereals and bakery products index increased 0.3 percent." This may have a direct impact on how you budget for your household—here are 6 grocery aisles where prices are rising faster.

Meat Aisle

Beef prices are predicted to increase 5.2% in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service [ERS]. "Beef and veal prices increased by 2.0 percent in February 2025 and were 7.6 percent higher than in February 2024," the agency says. Limited supplies and high demand are causing the price hikes, and with new tariffs levied against beef exporters Australia and New Zealand, costs could go up even more.

Fresh Whole Eggs

The egg aisle continues to be volatile, with egg producers struggling to replace the flocks culled due to the avian flu outbreak. The latest monthly Consumer Price Index showed a dozen Grade A eggs cost an average of $5.90 in February, up 10.4% from a year ago. However the USDA says egg shortages are easing, so hopefully there will be stable pricing soon.

Cereal Aisle

Don't be surprised if it soon becomes more expensive to bake at home, with prices for ingredients going up. "Prices for cereals and bakery products increased by 0.5 percent in February 2025, and prices were 0.3 percent higher than February 2024," says the ERS. "Prices for cereals and bakery products are predicted to increase by 0.8 percent in 2025."

Coffee Aisle

Coffee prices are at an all-time high right now, according to The Wall Street Journal—up 40% over the past few months and set to continue rising. "The rising coffee prices are part of a larger, global challenge driven by climate change, economic pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty," Yannis Apostolopoulos, the CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), tells Food & Wine.

International Foods

The new Liberation Day tariffs could impact many imported foods, such as cheese, olive oil, sugar, whisky, and more. "Probably almost half of the products in a supermarket — about 40,000 products — will be affected by these tariffs, whether it's the entire product or just an ingredient," food industry analyst Phil Lempert tells NPR.

Seafood Aisle

Expect price hikes on seafood as the U.S. imports a huge amount every year. "To meet rising consumer demand, the United States increasingly relies on global suppliers to supplement domestic production. About 80 percent of estimated U.S. consumption of seafood comes from abroad—primarily from Canada, Chile, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam," says the U.S. Department of Agriculture.