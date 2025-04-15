7 Groceries You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On in This Economy

Groceries are expensive—there's no getting around that right now. Even if you are extremely careful about where you shop, and mindful about which grocery stores offer the best prices on specific items, everything is still more costly than it was a year ago. Thankfully the insane pricing on eggs is starting to level out, but many other staples are still exorbitantly priced. If you're on a budget and determined to get the best bang for your buck (and who isn't?) making a few simple swaps can save you a lot of money. Here are seven grocery items that are just not worth the money right now.

Brand Name Chips

Many grocery shoppers are shocked by how expensive brand-name chips are, and are opting for the private labels. "I was in Publix this morning. I grabbed a normal-size bag of Doritos, not even family- or party-size. I happened to notice the price, $6.29! I put them back on the shelf," one Redditor shared. "Lays are $5.99 but 'house brand' ones are right around $2," another agreed.

Canned Beans

Canned precooked beans are more expensive than getting raw bags which you can cook at home. "We do black beans in the slow cooker. Add half an onion, one bay leaf and a halved clove of garlic. High for 4 hrs, check at 3.5 hrs. Delicious!!! Way better than canned!" one shopper shared. "Beans have always been one of my staples, and dried beans are about 1/4 the cost of canned, they also take up much less storage space. LPT; When buying dried beans and/or grains, freeze them, right in their package, for 72 hours before storing them. It will kill off anything that otherwise may infest them in storage," another agreed.

Name-Brand Soda

Shoppers are turning away from expensive soda drinks to save money. "Soda use has dropped a lot," one shopper said. "I love my Diet Pepsi, but I can get a 12-pack of the carbonated flavored water at Wegmans for $4. Probably a lot better for me also," another agreed. "Try investing 100 in a soda stream canister: make your own flavored carbonated water. Saves so much money in the long run: replacement cannisters are 15 and last a few months for me," a third recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beef

Many shoppers are shocked at how expensive even the cheaper cuts of beef are right now. "I have been cutting down on beef a *lot* from its former position as favored protein as it's gotten so ridiculously expensive," one Redditor said. "I'll still pay top dollar if I want a quality steak or something, but paying over 10 bucks a pound for chuck steak to make ropa vieja just seems foolish. All the great ways to cook to turn subpar cuts of meat into magic kind of go out the window when said subpar meat is more expensive than pork, chicken, or even fish/shellfish." Another agreed, saying, "Agreed, I make six figures and I very often pick up something, look at the price, then put it down and walk away. Just because you can doesn't mean you should."

Sweet Treats

Shoppers are being more mindful about splurging on treats that offer no nutritional value. "Ice cream and doughnuts were my obsessions. Now, they only hit my list when are on 'sale'. Although, not always and definitely not in the quantities I used to buy. The items I make from scratch have increased greatly," one Redditor said.

Deli Meat

Deli meat is not worth the cost, shoppers say. "Luncheon meat has always been outrageously priced. I bought a meat slicer and started cooking and slicing my own. It is time-consuming but tastier and healthier," one Redditor shared. "I make my own lunch meat from big cuts of chicken, pork or turkey. more work, but worth the savings," another said.

Cereal

More than one person is upset about how expensive cereal has become. "Cereal and eggs are two items that I never used to think twice about the cost, and now I do. There were many times when I was young and broke, but I always knew either of those would provide cheap meals to get me through the week – yet when I reach for the cereal today, it can feel like such a luxury," one Redditor said.