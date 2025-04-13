6 Food Recalls Shoppers Need to Know About Right Now

No, it's not your imagination: Grocery recalls are becoming increasingly more common. Compliance company Traceone reported in February 2025 that the total number of food recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture grew 15% between 2020 and 2024. Groceries can be recalled for various reasons, ranging from accidental contamination of ingredients to sanitation violations at manufacturing plants. Here are 6 recent grocery recalls you should know about right now.

Tostitos Cantina Chips

On March 27, 2025, Frito-Lay issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. According to the brand, that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and, therefore, may contain undeclared milk, an allergen for some people. "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," says the FDA. The recall affected less than 1,300 bags of chips sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit the FDA website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine Frozen Meals

On March 18, 2025, Nestlé USA initiated a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER'S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material.

The recall is limited to Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER'S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna, produced between August 2024-March 2025 and distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024-March 2025. For more information, visit the FDA website.

Johnsonville BRATS Cheddar Bratwurst

Johnsonville recalled approximately 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product for potential contamination with a hard plastic material. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the items in question, 19-oz. sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst" with package code B9FOD, were produced on February 5, 2025, and sold in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Coca-Cola

The FDA also recalled a limited number of Coca-Cola 12-packs sold in two states in March as part of a Class II recall. It affected over 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola, which may have been contaminated with plastic. Per the organization, the beverages were bottled and distributed by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, in Milwaukee and distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin. More details can be found on the FDA's website.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustards Dressing

Hot honey products are all the rage, but if you purchased a bottle of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustards Dressing, you might want to return it ASAP. Due to a label error, Fresh Creative Foods voluntarily recalls those bottles with a Use By Date of 05/27/2025 because the incorrect label does not include allergen callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat. The dressing was distributed to Trader Joe's locations in the following states: AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, VA. For more information, visit the FDA website.

Walker's Wine Juice Pumpkin Juice

If you have purchased Walker's Wine Juice Pumpkin Juice take note: The Forestville, NY-based brand is recalling its pumpkin juice because it may be contaminated with Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. The juice was distributed via Walker's Wine Juice retail store in NY and to commercial wineries in the following states: IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WI. For more information, visit the FDA website.