5 Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens Shoppers Say Are the Best

Shoppers rank these grocery store rotisserie chickens for flavor, size, and value right now.

Rotisserie chickens are genius. Everyone has a method of eating one of the pre-cooked, juicy birds. Some people eat a chicken dinner one night, use the extra meat for a pasta dish the next, and then simmer the bones for broth. Others use the meat for sandwiches, chicken salad, soup, or stir-fry. The possibilities are endless, making a rotisserie chicken one of the easiest and most versatile items at the grocery store. Where can you get the best bird? Here are the 5 best rotisserie chickens in grocery stores.

Costco Rotisserie Chicken

The $5 rotisserie chicken at Costco is legendary, and it’s the reason some people have a membership. The warehouse hasn’t raised prices since it introduced the bird decades ago. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird),” one fan says.

Sam’s Club Rotisserie Chicken

While Costco is famous for its biggest rotisserie chickens, Sam’s shoppers say the warehouse’s alternative is tastier. “I think the Costco birds are a hair bigger than Sams but the seasoning alone of Sams Club rotisserie chicken makes up for any shortcomings. I didn’t realize how tasty rotisserie chicken could be,” one says. “I just left sams club and got the rotisserie chicken. They definitely season it, it was so damn good,” says a third.

Whole Foods 365 Rotisserie Chicken

If you want an organic rotisserie chicken, head to Whole Foods. The health-oriented grocery store usually has a few options on hand, including a more expensive Organic version that isn’t cheap. The store is also known for using minimal ingredients and offering Paleo-friendly versions and selling them for $2 off every Tuesday. “I love Whole Foods roasted chicken. I remove the skin and use it as lunch meat on low-sodium bread (Aldi or Pepperidge Farm buns or Aldi wheat thins). I boil the leftover bones with veggies to make chicken stock (which I freeze in 1/2-cup portions for recipes). It’s definitely good,” a shopper writes. My only complaint? The Whole Foods birds, even the non-organic versions, tend to have less meat than Costco and Sam’s, and are more likely to be dry.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart Rotisserie Chicken

Freshness Guaranteed Traditional Rotisserie Whole Chicken isn’t quite as cheap as Costo and Sam’s, but close. Regularly priced at $6.97, you can often get it on sale for $1 less. “Love the chickens. There should be a rewards club because i eat the rotisserie chicken often as possible usually 4 a week or more. Maybe a free one once in awhile. lol like Walmart would give me anything free. lol anyway. Yanks. It’s good item that have,” writes a shopper. “The taste was wonderful and the price is so much cheaper than at other stores. Had it delivered to my house and had it for dinner. When we finish eating it for a meal, I take the rest of the chicken and debone it to make chicken salad, so I get 2 wonderful meals from it,” adds another.

Giant Rotisserie Chicken

People also flock to Giant for rotisserie chicken. “My Giant puts out new ones every day at 2:30pm. I get off work at 3 and it’s still nice and hot and juicy by the time I get home. The chicken and a pound each of potato salad and coleslaw for $10 is decent for a quick meal,” one shopper says. “I actually dislike Giant but I go for those fresh rotisserie birds occasionally,” a shopper writes on Reddit. “Lotta Giants actually put out fresh ones a few times a day. And you get a free one for 300 of their store points, which you’ll generally rack up for every $50-60 you spend,” another adds.