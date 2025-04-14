7 Groceries Shoppers Are Swapping Now as Prices Spike From Tariffs

The bad news? Due to President Trump's steep tariffs on imported goods, the price of groceries is likely to go up – all around the market. While some items, like rice and soy sauce, are directly impacted by the taxes, as they are manufactured abroad, even many of your favorite domestic products could get more expensive, due to increases in the price of packaging and other ingredients. The good news? You can mitigate some of the damage to your grocery store bill by saving money in other ways, like making swaps for cheaper alternatives. Here are 7 groceries people are swapping for cheaper alternatives right now.

Name-Brand Cereal → Store-Brand or Bulk Bins

Name-brand cereal costs more than generic or store-brand alternatives. A common swap we notice at the checkout is that fewer Kellogg's and General Mills are purchased and more store-brand, generic, and bulk cereal is purchased.

Bottled Salad Dressing → Homemade or Store Brands

Bottled salad dressing is often quite pricey, and now that many packaging materials are going up in price, it could get even more expensive. While generic and store brands, like Aldi's Simply Nature and Trader Joe's, will help you save big, here's another option: Make your own.

Fresh Berries → Frozen Berries

Fresh fruit isn't cheap, especially if you buy organic. There is also the risk of waste, as many people don't finish a carton of fresh berries before it goes bad. Many are starting to swap fresh fruit for frozen, which often costs less and has a longer shelf life.

Premium Yogurt → Store-Brand or Greek Yogurt Tubs

Premium yogurt can also be expensive, especially if you buy single-serve containers of name brands. Some people are swapping it out for store-brand alternatives (Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is a popular option) or other generic alternatives.

Name-Brand Cheese → Store-Brand Shreds or Blocks

The tariffs are seriously impacting cheese snobs. Many cheeses are imported, so their prices will likely go up due to the tariffs. Cheese lovers are starting to shift from name-brand cheese to generic options, and they are even swapping shredded cheese for blocks, which are generally cheaper, and grating it themselves.

Maple Syrup → Pancake Syrup or Honey

Real maple syrup is already a luxury, but due to tariffs, it will likely become more expensive. People are swapping it for more budget-friendly syrup, either generic, pancake blends, or honey blends.

Brand-Name Snacks → Generic or Homemade Versions

One easy way to save money is to opt for generic or even homemade snacks instead of brand-name snacks. For example, some people bake their own cookies instead of buying packaged ones. And, instead of paying for the convenience of snack packs, others buy larger bags and divide up crackers and chips themselves to save money.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e