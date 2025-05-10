7 Daily Habits That Quietly Kill Your Metabolism

Your metabolism does a whole lot more than simply burn calories. Essentially, it works like an engine that supports all of your body's functions, including energy levels, mood, fat loss, digestion, and hormone balance. So it's no wonder that maintaining your metabolic health is a non-negotiable for feeling strong and staying healthy.

But what happens when your metabolism starts to slow down without you realizing it? To find out, we chatted with Lola Lopez Guardone, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with FitForAll, who shares seven daily habits that are common culprits behind a poorly functioning metabolism.

Many common daily habits can cause your metabolism to slow down little by little, making it increasingly difficult to keep your weight in check, feel energized, and stay healthy. The good news is that by identifying and adjusting these habits, you can kickstart your metabolism into high gear and restore your body's natural ability to burn calories.

In this article, we break down seven daily habits that are quietly killing your metabolism and provide expert-backed strategies to fix them. Read on to learn more.

You're Not Eating Enough

It sounds counterintuitive, but undereating can negatively impact your metabolism. When your body isn't getting enough calories, it goes into energy-conservation mode, slowing down critical metabolic processes to protect you. Over time, this makes fat loss harder and can lead to fatigue, irritability, and muscle breakdown.

"Undereating can cause your metabolism to slow down, making it harder to lose weight and sustain energy," Guardone explains. "Your body holds onto fat as a protective measure." If you're not eating enough, your body simply isn't equipped to function at its best.

To support a healthy metabolism, eat a balanced diet that includes an appropriate amount of calories based on your needs and activity level.

You Go Too Long Without Eating

Intermittent fasting may work for some, but for many people, skipping breakfast or going too long without eating can cause energy dips, increased cravings, and a slow metabolism. Skipping meals increases cortisol levels (your body's stress hormone), which can lead to fat storage and muscle loss. It also makes it harder to maintain stable blood sugar levels, which affects overall metabolism.

Instead, start your day with a balanced meal that includes protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to help stabilize blood sugar and kickstart your metabolism. "A well-balanced breakfast sets the tone for your day and can prevent the metabolic slowdown caused by long periods without food," Guardone recommends.

You Sit Too Much

The comforts of modern living have made sedentary behavior more prevalent than at any other time in history. Even if you work out regularly, sitting for too long can significantly reduce your metabolic rate. That's because your muscles act as engines for metabolism by burning calories even at rest. So when they're inactive for long periods, your metabolism ramps down.

If you spend most of your day sitting, set a timer to stand, stretch, or walk every 60 minutes. Try incorporating walking meetings, desk mobility exercises, or short bursts of activity throughout your workday. Guardone says, "Just a few minutes of walking or stretching can help activate your muscles and boost your metabolism."

You Don't Prioritize Strength Training

Cardio offers metabolic benefits, but muscle-building is your metabolism's best friend. The more lean muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest. Without enough muscle, your metabolism can decline over time, making it harder to burn fat and maintain a healthy weight.

"Building muscle is one of the most effective ways to boost your metabolism," Guardone explains. "Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so strength training is essential for long-term metabolic health."

If you're new to strength training, aim to incorporate two to four sessions per week and use bodyweight exercises or resistance bands before jumping straight into free weights.

You Don't Get Enough Sleep

The verdict is in: Sleep is essential for all aspects of your well-being, especially when it comes to metabolic health. Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which regulate hunger and satiety. Additionally, consistently not getting enough sleep can lead to weight gain, increased fat storage, and a slower metabolism.

Guardone tells us, "Sleep is one of the most underrated factors when it comes to metabolic health. Without proper rest, your hormones get out of balance, and your metabolism suffers."

You're Always Stressed

Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, which we already know can increase fat storage, particularly around your midsection. Prolonged stress also interferes with blood sugar regulation and can cause your metabolism to slow down as your body shifts into "survival mode."

To help reduce stress levels and support a healthy metabolism, incorporate stress-reducing habits like walking, meditation, breathing exercises, or journaling into your daily routine. "Stress management is key to keeping your metabolism functioning properly," Guardone says. "A few minutes of mindfulness each day can go a long way in reducing cortisol levels and promoting a healthy metabolism."

You're Not Getting Enough Protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient required for maintaining muscle mass, stabilizing blood sugar, and controlling hunger. A low-protein diet can lead to slower metabolism, as your body won't have the necessary building blocks to maintain lean muscle mass during fat loss. Protein also requires more energy to digest, which can further boost your metabolism.

Guardone says, "Protein is the foundation of muscle preservation and fat loss. Make sure you're getting enough throughout the day to keep your metabolism running smoothly."

Need some ideas for healthy sources of lean protein? Consider whole food sources like chicken, eggs, tofu, Greek yogurt, and legumes.