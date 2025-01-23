6 Harmful Running Habits You Should Quit Now, Experts Say

Running is great for so many reasons. It is phenomenal for cardiovascular health. Anyone interested in healthspan will be focused on improving their VO2 max (their body's ability to utilize oxygen). Running is an easy way to improve your VO2 max. Studies show that runners' knees and hips are healthier than non-runners. The myth that running is bad for your knees has been debunked many times over. We also know that moving is better for those with arthritis!

Running gets people outside, and we know that being in nature is good for our mental health. Everyone should strive to get sun exposure daily as well and running (based on your climate) is a way to get exercise and sun exposure. Run clubs are booming now, so running is also a way to create and maintain a community. You don't need a lot of equipment to begin running, nor do you need a lot of training (I would argue that gait analysis would be helpful for many new and current runners). For those who count calories, running will burn more than other activities. Finally, running is fun – those who say it isn't just haven't given it a try!

However, there are certain habits that can make running harmful. Here are six mistakes to avoid.

Being a Weekend Warrior

We know our weeks get crazy with work, meetings, kids, and other responsibilities. Too many people save their workouts for the weekend and then try to get too many miles in over the weekend. Many will get injured from doing too much too soon. They also won't see the same progression as people who are able to exercise a couple of times during the week, adding intensity with appropriate recovery to make muscular adaptations.

Wearing the Shoes Everyone Else is Wearing

Your foot, gait, and injury background are your own. You should choose a shoe that fits your run style, the terrain you cover, and your own biomechanics. These days, there is no break-in period for shoes. If they don't feel good in the store, then they won't feel good after 50 miles of wear. It is worth it to go to a store where you can try on a variety of shoes and run in them. I will even put one brand on my left foot and another on my right foot then run to see how they feel.

RELATED: 5 Best Running Tips for Weight Loss, Expert Says



Not Having More Than One Pair of Shoes

Just as bad as wearing what everyone else is wearing is only having one pair of shoes. For many people, they will have two days when they run back to back. The foam in today's shoes needs time to rebound (over 24 hours). If you run in the same shoes every day, they will not offer the same ride, nor will they last as long. If there is inclement weather, you will want a dry pair for your next run. Many people toss their shoes in the dryer, but that can break down the glue used in the shoes.

Always Listening to Music or Never Listening to Music

Enter any race, and you'll see earbuds in most runner's ears. Music can definitely help with cadence, motivation, and perceived exertion. I like using music to help runners with their cadence. Blinding Lights by the Weeknd is great for holding 180rpm. Create a playlist with songs just above your current cadence and work on holding the beat. If you have a hard workout, then go ahead and play some tunes that will help you get through it, but make sure you are also doing hard workouts without music.

The same goes for the daily run. Having earbuds in or headphones on means you can't hear what is going on around you. Based on where you run, this can be dangerous. It also prevents you from letting your mind go. Running is a great time to think. Give yourself the opportunity to embrace time with your thoughts. I often find that people who wear earbuds are loud runners. What does that mean? They hit the ground hard. Maybe they started listening to music to drown out their own footfall, or maybe they don't know. Listen to your running; how is your footfall, and how is your breathing? Running without music gives you a chance to work on your mental game.

Focusing Too Much on the Numbers

Today, people are posting their runs on Strava, going longer to close their rings, and setting goals to run X miles in Y time. While I think it is great to have time goals and hit paces in certain workouts, you also need to know your body. What does a 6 min pace feel like versus a 9 min pace? What is your body telling you on a specific day? Yes our watches will take into account sleep and recovery, but off of data you have put into the watch. That doesn't account for work stress or what you ate (or didn't eat) two days ago. It can be really hard to get high school kids to bring a watch to practice. They naturally go on to feel something many older runners have forgotten how to do. On the flip side, sometimes people keep the 'feel' constant, so they never really push themselves. Those runners are often surprised they actually hit a faster pace, and having the watch there as proof can be powerful. Keep a healthy focus on the data.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Best Running Workouts To Boost Endurance & Stamina

Drop the Fear of Failure

Too many people won't sign up for a race. They don't want to be last or not hit a time. So what. So what if you don't hit your time? Create a process goal. Maybe you want to feel stronger in the middle of the event. Maybe you want to enjoy the finish line. Maybe you want to run more than you walk. That way, you will feel successful no matter the time on the clock. If you fail, then stop and think about what you have learned. What would you change and then sign up for another event to see if you can make that change. We don't grow without failure. There are literally thousands of great quotes about failure. The reality is you can't fail unless you try. What fun is it if you never try? So, drop the fear of failure and embrace the opportunity to learn about yourself.

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!