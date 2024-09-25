 Skip to content

6 Best Running Workouts To Boost Endurance & Stamina

Each workout targets different aspects of endurance and will take your running game to the next level.
September 25, 2024
Running is one of the most effective ways to build endurance and stamina, but you can't just hit the pavement and expect results overnight. After coaching runners for over a decade—from weekend warriors to competitive athletes—I've found that variety is the secret to unlocking better performance. For instance, incorporating different running workouts into your routine keeps things exciting and helps target specific physiological systems that lead to better endurance and stamina.

When I first started coaching, I realized that endurance isn't about pushing yourself to the limit in every session. It's about being innovative with your workouts, building slowly, and challenging your body in a way that promotes sustainable growth. As a certified running coach and sports performance coach, I've guided runners of all levels to improve their stamina and enjoy the process of building it. Trust me—there's no better feeling than crushing a run you couldn't finish a few months ago.

Ready to boost your stamina and tackle long runs with confidence? I've compiled six of the most effective running workouts that will help you increase endurance and build long-lasting energy. From interval training to long-distance runs, each workout targets different aspects of endurance, ensuring a well-rounded approach to your stamina-building journey. Let's dive into the details and get your running game to the next level!

Why Improving Endurance and Stamina Is Crucial for Your Training

fit woman running outdoors, concept of best type of exercise for weight loss
Shutterstock

Endurance and stamina are the foundation of any effective running program, but what exactly do these terms mean? In simple terms, endurance refers to your body's ability to sustain aerobic activity over time, while stamina measures how long you can sustain physical or mental effort. Both are essential for distance running, impacting your muscles, heart, and lungs. When you improve endurance, you're essentially increasing your cardiovascular system's efficiency, meaning your heart can pump more blood and oxygen to your muscles, allowing you to run longer without fatigue.

Scientifically speaking, endurance training enhances your aerobic capacity, or VO2 max—the maximum amount of oxygen your body can utilize during exercise. This, in turn, improves the mitochondria's ability to produce energy.

Stamina, on the other hand, relies on both aerobic and anaerobic energy systems, making it crucial for short, high-intensity efforts and long, sustained runs. Incorporating workouts that target both systems will help you run longer and faster while minimizing fatigue.

Now that we've covered the science, let's explore six proven running workouts that will help you elevate your endurance and stamina!

How To Use the 'Run/Walk' Method To Lose Weight

Workout #1: Repeat Distance Intervals

woman running on track, concept of the best weight loss exercises
Shutterstock

These intervals teach your body to recover faster between efforts and improve your speed endurance. It's a great way to develop the ability to push hard even when tired!

What You Need:

  • Track or measured distance
  • Running shoes

The Routine:

  • 6-8 x 400 meters or 800 meters with 1:30 rest in between

Directions:

  1. Run 400 meters (or 800 meters, depending on your level) at a pace slightly faster than your goal race pace.
  2. Take a 1:30 rest before repeating.
  3. Aim to maintain a consistent pace for each interval.

How To Use 'Fartlek Training' To Run Your Way to a Leaner Body

Workout #2: Pyramid Workout

fit man trail running, concept of fitness habits that destroy body before 50
Shutterstock

This workout follows a pyramid structure, where you'll increase the duration of each running interval and then work your way back down. This workout is fantastic for both stamina and mental toughness, as you'll push through longer intervals and finish strong with shorter bursts.

What You Need:

  • Timer or stopwatch
  • Open running space

The Routine:

  • 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 3 minutes, 2 minutes, 1 minute running intervals with equal rest periods

Directions:

  1. Start with a 1-minute run at a hard pace.
  2. Rest for 1 minute.
  3. Run for 2 minutes, rest for 2 minutes, and so on, until you reach 4 minutes.
  4. Reverse the pyramid, reducing the running intervals while keeping the rest equal to the run time.

Workout #3: Hill Sprints

athletic woman running uphill
Shutterstock

Hill sprints are a fantastic way to build strength in your legs while also improving your cardiovascular system. They engage your fast-twitch muscle fibers, which helps improve both speed and stamina.

What You Need:

  • Steep hill (100-200 meters)
  • Running shoes

The Routine:

  • 8-10 x hill sprints with a walk or jog back down for recovery

Directions:

  1. Find a steep hill that's approximately 100-200 meters long.
  2. Sprint uphill at maximum effort, focusing on powerful strides and maintaining good running form.
  3. After reaching the top, walk or jog back down for recovery.

6 Best HIIT Treadmill Workouts for a Flat Belly

Workout #4: Fartlek Run

young woman running outdoors
Shutterstock / Zoran Zeremski

Fartlek, which means "speed play" in Swedish, is a fun way to mix up your run with unstructured intervals. Fartlek runs are great for boosting endurance and keeping your body guessing, as you can switch up the intensity and duration on the fly.

What You Need:

  • Watch or an app to track time
  • Open running area or park

The Routine:

  • 5-6 minutes of easy running, followed by random speed bursts of 30-60 seconds

Directions:

  1. Warm up with 5-6 minutes of easy running.
  2. Pick up the pace for 30-60 seconds at various points during your run. These speed bursts should feel challenging but manageable.
  3. After the burst, return to your easy pace until you're ready to go again.

Workout #5: Steady State Distance

fit woman running outdoors in sunny park, concept of easiest exercises for weight loss
Shutterstock

Steady-state runs are the bread and butter of endurance training. This type of run teaches your body to become more efficient at using fat as fuel, helping you build stamina for more prolonged efforts. The goal is to keep a consistent, moderate pace throughout the run without pushing into higher-intensity zones.

What You Need:

  • Route or running trail
  • Hydration for long runs

The Routine:

  • 45-90 minutes of steady-state running at 60-70% of your maximum heart rate

Directions:

  1. Run for 45-90 minutes at a pace where you can hold a conversation, staying in the aerobic zone (60-70% of your max heart rate).

People Swear by 'Slow Running' To Boost Their Performance: 'I Feel So Good'

Workout #6: Trail Runs

fit couple running trails outdoors, demonstrating running every day
Shutterstock

Trail running is one of the best ways to improve endurance and mental toughness. The uneven terrain forces your body to adapt to changes in footing and elevation, enhancing stability and coordination. Trail running is also a great way to break the monotony of road running!

What You Need:

  • Trail running shoes
  • Access to hiking or running trails

The Routine:

  • 60 minutes of running on varied terrain

Directions:

  1. Set out for a 60-minute trail run, embracing the natural inclines and declines.
  2. Be prepared to adjust your pace based on the terrain—trail running is less about speed and more about building strength and endurance in your legs.
