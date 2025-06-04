11 Chips Surprisingly Great for Weight Loss

According to registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT, you don’t have to remove chips from your diet when you’re trying to lose weight. You just need to be smarter about the chips you choose.

While regular potato chips tend to be loaded with saturated fat and salt, there are plenty of alternatives on the market that can satisfy your cravings and keep you on track. Read on for the chips that are a smarter choice when you’re trying to eat healthier.

Pure Protein Popped Crisps

SERVING SIZE : 1 bag

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 420 mg

CARBS : 13 g (Fiber: less than 1g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

These chips are “big on flavor but never fried” and come in a variety of flavors. “Each bag delivers 12g of protein, only 150 calories, and non-GMO ingredients. They are also soy-free, gluten-free and never fried for those following certain diets,” says Manaker. Try the sour cream and onion flavor for a delicious crunch.

Xochitl No Salt Tortilla Chips

SERVING SIZE : 1 oz.

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Tortilla chips you can actually feel good about eating is a rare thing! “Made from scratch from whole kernel corn, they source organic palm olein oil from certified sustainable palm oil producers, whose processes protect human rights, wildlife and the natural forest surroundings,” says Manaker. “This oil requires fewer resources to grow and lasts longer than other oils.” Plus, a chip with zero salt means zero sodium! That’s a win-win!

GoodSAM Plantain Chips

SERVING SIZE : 1 package

CALORIES : 80

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

These plantain chips are made with nothing but sweet plantains, so you know exactly what you’re getting when you bite in. “Made with just one ingredient, these crunchy chips are perfect for the hiking trail or sitting around the campfire,” says Manaker. “These are SO delicious! The perfect amount of crunch. The perfect amount of sweetness – not overpowering and pairs well with pretty much anything,” wrote a reviewer on their website.

Legendary Jalapeno Cheddar Popped Protein Chips

SERVING SIZE : 1 bag

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 420 mg

CARBS : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 20 g

If you want a protein chip with a kick, this is it! “This is a bold, savory snack with a zesty kick, packed with 20g of protein,” says Manaker. “They are certified gluten-free and GLP-1 and keto-friendly, packed with high-quality dairy protein.”

“These are amazing, perfect crunch with just enough flavor without being overly spicy,” wrote a reviewer.

HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chips

SERVING SIZE : 1 bag

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 210 mg

CARBS : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

For all the cheesy goodness without the guilt, these chips are a top choice! “These are made from organic chickpeas, providing a plant-based protein source,” says Manaker. “They are baked, not fried, making them a lower-fat alternative to traditional chips. Free from artificial flavors and preservatives, these chips are a clean snacking option.” Try the popular nacho vibes flavor (and don’t worry, vegans, they contain no actual cheese in them!).

WILDE Protein Chips

SERVING SIZE : 20 chips

CALORIES : 170

FAT : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 310 mg

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

PROTEIN : 10 g

WILDE chips are crafted from 100% chicken breast, offering a unique high-protein snack. “They are free from grains and gluten, making them suitable for those with allergies or dietary restrictions. Cooked in high-quality oils, they deliver bold flavors without compromising nutrition,” says Manaker. Try the Buffalo Chicken flavored ones for a tangy treat.

Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

SERVING SIZE : 1 oz.

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 150 mg

CARBS : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

Siete chips are grain-free, perfect for those avoiding corn, wheat, or grains in general. “They are cooked with avocado oil, a healthy fat known for its anti-inflammatory properties. These chips offer clean ingredients and are free from dairy, gluten, and soy,” says Manaker. Try the Sea Salt variety. “I liked it so much I gave some to my friends and got [them] hooked,” says one reviewer.

Jackson’s

SERVING SIZE : 1 oz.

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 150 mg

CARBS : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

Jackson’s chips are made with sweet potatoes, rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. “Cooked in avocado oil, they offer a heart-healthy option with clean, simple ingredients. They are free from artificial additives and promote better-for-you snacking with delicious flavors,” says Manaker. “Very good taste (both the sea salt & the cheddar) and I love the thick ridge texture!” wrote one reviewer on their website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popchips

SERVING SIZE : 1 bag

CALORIES : 100

FAT : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 160 mg

CARBS : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 1 g

KIBO

SERVING SIZE : 1 bag

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: .5 g)

SODIUM : 280 mg

CARBS : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

Popchips are air-popped instead of fried, resulting in a snack with less fat and fewer calories. “They deliver the crunch and flavor of traditional chips without the guilt. Made from simple ingredients, they avoid the greasy residue of fried snacks,” says Manaker. Try the BBQ flavor – you’ll taste tangy sauce and a hint of smoke on every chip.

KIBO chips are made from lentils, making them an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. “They are low in calories while being rich in nutrients, perfect for guilt-free snacking. Free from artificial flavors, their clean ingredients cater to health-conscious consumers,” says Manaker. Try the Spicy Ranch flavor. “Love these chips!” wrote a reviewer on their website.

Biena Himalayan Pink Salt Veggie Crisps

SERVING SIZE : 1 oz.

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 230 mg

CARBS : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

These crisps are light and airy with a crispy crunch. “At just 4 calories per crisp, and made with chickpeas, carrots, sweet potatoes, and peas this is a simple, easy way to get more veggies!” says Manaker. And the best part is you can eat the whole bag with no guilt or junk food crash afterwards.