7 Wild New Hershey’s Candies Coming This Year

Hershey’s chocolate bars and candies are a staple in the sweet market, and the company shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to new products. The candy giant is planning some very exciting new releases for 2025 over a variety of categories. “With a carefully curated selection of new products spanning traditional chocolate favorites, expanded sweet and salty categories, and on-trend formats, Hershey continues to strengthen its position as a leader in meeting diverse consumer needs while providing retail partners with powerful growth opportunities,” the company says. So what’s coming out this year? Here are seven wild new candies fans will go nuts over.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie Miniatures

The new bite-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie Miniatures are stuffed with graham-style cookie pieces and peanut butter filling, and will “make consumers forget all about traditional pie”, Hershey’s says. “The crunchy graham cracker pieces and flavor of the filling are just like eating a slice of PB pie, just portable. Delicious. I am giving the rest of the bag away because I keep eating 2 or 3 when I go into the kitchen, LOL!” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Caramel

Hershey’s just launched the first ever Milk Chocolate with Caramel bars and fans are loving it. “We tried this & this candy bar combination exceeds any candy we have ever tasted. We’ve had all of the European & American candies and NONE compare,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

Hershey’s Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch

The new Hershey’s Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch is already a big hit with fans. “My honest review is that if you love churros then you will love these!” one shopper said. “It was the perfect blend of cinnamon, white chocolate, and vanilla. I personally loved the added crunch and the texture it gave! This would be delicious as a full size Hershey bar!!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reese’s Pieces Bark with Reese’s Pieces Minis and Peanuts

The new Reese’s Pieces Bark with Reese’s Pieces Minis and Peanuts were just released in the U.S. A combination of peanut butter, Reese’s Pieces Minis, and roasted peanuts. “Saw these at Walmart and decided to try them out,” one shopper said. “I went back the next day and bought two more bags! It’s a simple product and you can probably make it at home buying Hershey’s chocolate, peanuts and Reese’s pieces. But this is much more convenient and probably tastes better too.”

Jolly Rancher Chewy Poppers

The new Jolly Rancher Chewy Poppers are a “triple-layered innovation” with a candy shell, chewy core and fruity center. “These are fire! The flavor is spot on, perfect amount of shell, perfect amount of chewy, and it’s nice to have an alternative to sucking on the same flavor forever! Edit: Oh, and I forgot the best part! They have juicy centers!” one Redditor said.

Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried

The new Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried is a deliciously crunchy new treat from Hershey’s. “It’s light, super crunchy, and melts right in your mouth with bold, fruity flavor,” one shopper said. “It’s not overly sweet or sticky like regular candy, just fun and seriously satisfying. Even as someone who doesn’t crave candy, I’d say this treat is 100% worth trying.”

Jolly Rancher Ropes

The chewy new Jolly Rancher Ropes are packed with bold fruit flavors. “They have a perfect texture and a lot of flavor,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “I’ve been going back to Walmart everyday waiting for them to come back in stock because they’ve been out for several days now. I hope they get more in soon!”