7 High-Protein Foods Highlighted in the New U.S. Dietary Guidelines

These protein-rich foods take center stage in the latest US Dietary Guidelines update.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just released a new, inverted food pyramid that is easily “the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades”. Replacing the previous MyPlate guidelines, the new pyramid puts a firm focus on real, whole foods, with protein, dairy, healthy fats, vegetables, and fruits at the “top” and whole grains right at the bottom.

“These Guidelines return us to the basics,” says Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods.” The new guidelines prioritize protein at every meal—here are seven high-protein foods highlighted in the new guidelines.

Beef

Protein-packed beef is now at the top of the food pyramid. This food is packed not only with complete protein but iron, zinc, phosphorus, selenium, and b vitamins, and much more. “While previous Dietary Guidelines have demonized protein in favor of carbohydrates, these guidelines reflect gold standard science by prioritizing high-quality, nutrient-dense protein foods in every meal,” the guidelines state.

Poultry

Chicken and turkey are also recommended as great sources of protein. “Heart-healthy eating doesn’t mean cutting out protein—just choose lean sources like chicken, fish, turkey, or tofu. Lean proteins are low in saturated fat, helping to lower cholesterol levels and maintain artery health,” says the Mayo Clinic.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fish

Americans are encouraged to eat more fatty fish such as salmon, which is an excellent source of protein and a host of other important nutrients. “Fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna are renowned for their heart-protective properties. These fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and prevent plaque buildup in arteries,” says the Mayo Clinic.

Shellfish

Shellfish is another great source of protein and other crucial nutrients. “Increased intake of a variety of shellfish should be encouraged to provide a healthy diet. Shellfish are low in fat, especially low in saturated fat, contain the omega-3 fatty acids, are excellent protein sources, and are especially good sources of iron, zinc, copper and vitamin B-12,” says Dr. Faye M. Dong is a professor and department head in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Full-Fat Yogurt

Full-fat yogurt with no added sugars is strongly recommended as an excellent source of protein. “Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps promote fullness. A typical 6-ounce serving contains 15 to 20 grams, the amount in 2 to 3 ounces of lean meat. That makes it particularly appealing to vegetarians, who sometimes struggle to get enough of the nutrient,” according to UT Medical Center.

Walnuts

Healthy nuts such as walnuts, which contain 4g of protein per ounce, are also featured high up in the new food recommendations. “A serving also provides about 10% of the iron and 14% of the magnesium adults need each day,” says the Cleveland Clinic.

Ground Beef

Ground beef is another protein topping the pyramid. “At long last, we are realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies that grow and produce real food. Farmers and ranchers are at the forefront of the solution, and that means more protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains on American dinner tables,” says Secretary Brooke Rollins.