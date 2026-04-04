5 Unhealthiest Fast Food Milkshakes You Can Order Right Now

These five fast food milkshakes are the unhealthiest for your diet.

A sweet, thick delicious milkshake goes with an order of salty fries like the unhealthy cousins of peas and carrots. It’s called a treat for a reason, so the nutrition facts are generally not very pretty when it comes to a delicious milkshake from your favorite fast food spot. That said, some are worse than others when it comes to sugar, fat, and calories. Here are five of the unhealthiest milkshakes you can order on the market.

Fatburger Vanilla Shake

With a few flavors to choose from, Fatburger‘s Vanilla Shake will set you back approximately 890 calories, 44g of fat, 30g of saturated fat, and 86g of sugar. In addition to their variety of flavors like the Maui Banana, they also have vegan options available in a range of flavors.

A&W Regular Vanilla Shake

The A&W Regular Vanilla Shake will cost you in more ways than one, with approximately 700 calories, 21g of fat, 14g of saturated fat, and 94g of sugar. When you have a “rich and creamy” soft serve base, it’s not going to be healthy, but it will be delicious, especially when topped with whipped cream and a cherry!

Sonic Vanilla Shake

A Medium Vanilla Shake from Sonic pair as well with any of their sandwiches or a side of fries. Although this tree has approximately 820 calories, 45g of fat, 30g of saturated fat, and 61g of sugar, it’s worth it once in a while to add it as a sweet treat.



Carl’s Jr. Vanilla Shake

Carl’s Jr. has a Vanilla Shake that sits at about 740 calories, 36g of fat, 24g of saturated fat, and 65g of sugar, making this, of course, not the healthiest of treats. That said, it’s a nice break on your pallet from the salt from the burgers and fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys Vanilla Milkshake

The burgers and friends from Five Guys are delicious, so it’s no shock to me that the vanilla shakes match that. Although still very rich and calorie dense, this shake clocks in at about 670 calories, 32g of total fat, 21g of saturated fat, and 82g of sugar.