7 Yogurts That Are Way Higher in Sugar Than You Think

These 7 popular yogurts have surprisingly high amounts of added sugar.

When I was a kid, I truly believed that yogurt was a health food. What I have learned as a food and nutrition writer is that some yogurts are basically dessert in disguise, loaded with hidden sugar. However, it’s important to distinguish between total sugar and added sugar in yogurt, explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Yogurt naturally contains lactose, so the sugar number on the label isn’t all added sugar. Some flavored yogurts can be high in added sugar, but they also provide protein and important nutrients. They’re not nutritionally equivalent to something like a donut.” This means that if you see a yogurt label that reads 18–22 grams of sugar, that does not mean all of it is added sugar. “Most plain yogurt has 10–12g natural lactose per cup and flavored yogurt has additional sugar is often added on top of that,” she says. Here are 7 yogurts way higher in sugar than you think, including some that aren’t as bad for you as you would assume.

Dannon Low-Fat Vanilla

Dannon Low-Fat Vanilla yogurt has been a popular grocery store staple for decades. Each small cup has 140 calories, 20 of which are from fat, 7 g of protein, and 21 g of sugar. Of those, 12 grams are added sugar.

Yoplait Raspberry Mousse Whips

Who didn’t grow up eating those creamy and delicious containers of Yoplait? One popular type, Yoplait Raspberry Mousse Whips, has a dessert texture for a reason. There are 22 g of sugar, 18 of which are added sugar! That translates to an estimated 36% of your recommended daily added sugar intake.

Silk Vanilla Soymilk Alternative

There was a time when people believed that everything soy was healthier than milk products. This is not the case. “Silk soy ‘yogurt alternative’ is lower in protein and can contain added sugars,” says Collingwood.

Chobani “Flip” Cookie Dough

What do you get when you combine Greek yogurt and candy? Basically, dessert. “Chobani Flip includes mix-ins, so sugar is higher, but that’s expected given it’s partly toppings and more like a dessert product,” says Collingwood. There are 19 grams of sugar, but of those, 14 are added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stonyfield Organic Strawberry

Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Yogurt may seem like a much healthier option in the yogurt aisle because it’s organic. However, each serving has 16 grams of sugar, 11 of which are added.

Noosa Blueberry Yoghurt

“Noosa is indeed higher in sugar (often ~25–30g per container), but it’s also a larger serving (often 8 oz) and includes both lactose and added sugar,” says Collingwood.

Yo Crunch

My daughter’s favorite yogurt? Yo Crunch, a low-fat yogurt that comes with candy. But beware! The M&Ms version has a whopping 26 g of sugar, and all but six of those are added. And, there are just 5 g of protein per serving.