5 Hot Dog Brands That Actually Use 100% Real Meat

Hot dogs are a staple food in the U.S., with more than 20 billion delicious dogs consumed every year—many of them during the summer months when any cookout or BBQ just wouldn't be complete without them. When it comes to quality and taste, you absolutely get what you pay for. Cheap hot dogs tend to be packed with filler and additives, often mixing up meats and offering good value, if not the best ingredients. Luckily these days there are so many great options for high-quality beef hot dogs you can enjoy without guilt. Here are 5 hot dog brands offering 100% beef hot dogs made with real, quality meat.

Fork In the Road Honest Dogs with Pasture-Raised Beef

Fork In the Road is a exclusive Whole Foods brand that offers excellent meat products made without unhealthy additives, and the uncured 100% beef hot dogs are no exception. "We use only the highest-quality meat — heirloom pork, sustainably-raised beef and free-roaming chicken," the company says. "It comes from humanely raised animals that are bred for flavor and tenderness. They're never given antibiotics, growth enhancers or added hormones, are fed an entirely vegetarian diet, and are allowed to do what comes naturally — roam freely and behave like, well, animals."

Applegate Naturals Beef Hot Dog

Applegate Farms Naturals Beef Hot Dogs are made from 100% grass-fed beef sourced from Australia and California. "Applegate makes organic hot dogs that are from 100% grass fed beef, don't have a lot of preservatives, and are unsmoked," one Redditor shared. "They have to be kept refrigerated and they don't stay fresh for long because of the lack of preservatives. They are also expensive as hell (like $8.50 for a single pack). The ingredients are basically just beef, salt, vinegar, baking soda, and a couple of organic spices. Probably the closest thing you are going to find to a healthy hot dog in a retail store."

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Hot Dog

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks are a great option for fans of the brand who want a cleaner dog made without nitrates or nitrites. "These are a dream come true for me–none of the unhealthy ingredients that are found in all other products of this kind," one reviewer said. "I had stopped eating franks many years ago because of all the nitrites, etc., but suddenly feel liberated. They're also delicious. I'm also glad they're not the largest dogs on the block…allows me to eat two, rather than one. Don't ever discontinue these all natural beef franks!"

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs

The Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs are huge, and made with 100% American Wagyu beef "combined with a signature blend of spices, then slowly smoked with authentic hard wood. These fully cooked, skin-on dogs have a firm bite that's hard to find but is the hallmark of a truly authentic hot dog," the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nathan's All Natural Uncured Beef Franks

Nathans also has a "healthier" version of its famous dog with the All Natural Uncured Beef Franks, made with 100% beef and "no added nitrates or nitrites, no artificial ingredients, fillers or by-products, and no corn syrup. Take these all natural hot dogs from the grill to the stovetop, from summer cookouts to weekend dinners," the company says.