If You Can Do This Many Squats Without Stopping at 40, Your Lower Body Is Decades Younger

Squats are an incredibly productive yet classic bodyweight exercise. In addition to helping build muscle and power, this movement reveals how well your joints and muscles work in unison. After entering your 40s, you begin to lose lean muscle mass and joint mobility declines if you’re not diligent about exercising. If you can flow through a complete, controlled range of motion without pain when squatting, this says a lot about your balance and strength, says Amanda Dvorak, certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews. Amanda shares the exact number of squats that signal your lower body is decades younger—so listen up.

Why are squats such a great benchmark of lower-body strength, balance, and fitness? “When you squat, your knees, hips, and ankles all have to move together. If one joint is stiff or weak, it shows up fast,” Amanda explains. “Good squat stamina usually means your joints are moving well, your muscles are firing in sync, and you’ve got enough endurance to stay strong under repetitive movement.”

If you can do this many squats without stopping at 40, your lower body is as fit as a fiddle.

This Is How Many Squats You Should Be Able To Do at 40 for a Younger Lower Body

“If you can knock out 40 to 50 clean bodyweight squats in a row without your form breaking down, that’s a solid sign your lower body is aging well,” Amanda explains. “It shows you’ve kept up your strength, mobility, and cardiovascular endurance, which are all things that tend to slip with age.”

Amanda recommends starting slow with sets of 5 to 10 and prioritizing proper form.

“If your knees cave in or your heels lift, scale back and work on mobility and control first,” Amanda says. “Add reps gradually each week, and consider using a chair or TRX straps if you need support at the start. Consistency is more important than intensity in the beginning.”

How To Do a Squat With Perfect Form