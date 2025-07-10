6 Ice Cream Brands With the Lowest-Quality Ingredients

Everyone knows that ice cream is delicious and not one of the healthiest foods at the grocery store. However, some brands are healthier than others, and others are filled with junk, according to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “When shopping for ice cream, look for very short ingredient lists—ideally just cream (or milk), sugar, and natural flavorings (vanilla bean, cocoa, fruit),” she says. “Also, avoid products listing polysorbates, carrageenan, cellulose/guar gums, artificial colors, and high-fructose corn syrup.” Here are six ice cream brands filled with “nothing but junk,” according to Collingwood.

Blue Ribbon Classics

Blue Ribbon Classics, a popular grocery store ice cream, is marketed as “frozen dairy desserts” and is “not true ice cream,” says Collingwood. She says that ingredients include dairy milk solids, palm kernel oil, high-fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, artificial colors(Yellow 5, Blue 1), and artificial flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blue Bell Creameries

Blue Bell Creameries is another popular ice cream brand with a long list of ingredients you can’t pronounce. “Many flavors contain stabilizers/emulsifiers like xanthan gum, cellulose gum, guar gum, carrageenan, plus high-fructose corn syrup, and mono- & diglycerides,” she says.

Frozen Foods You Should Always Keep in Your Freezer

Breyers

Collingwood says Breyers, which has been around forever, isn’t as pure as it used to be regarding ingredients. “Although once known for short labels, many popular flavors now list Red No. 3, high-fructose corn syrup, and vague ‘artificial flavors,'” she says.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, a popular ice cream shop, also sells its delicious (more than) “31 Flavors” at your local grocery store. However, some selections aren’t very healthy, so read labels. “Selected varieties include synthetic dyes (Red No. 3, Yellow 5), carrageenan, and polysorbate 80,” says Collingwood.

The Unhealthiest Frozen Dinners on the Planet

Edy’s/Dreyer’s

Another grocery store brand to be careful of, if you want to eat clean? Edy’s and Dreyer’s are delicious, available in many scrumptious flavors, and filled with some not-so-great ingredients. “Commonly formulated with polysorbate 80, carrageenan, and high-fructose corn syrup,” Collingwood says.

Great Value

Great Value, Walmart’s brand, will save you money, but it comes at a cost when it comes to your health. “To keep costs down, the pints often pack in synthetic colorings, assorted emulsifiers, and titanium dioxide for extra whiteness,” Collingwood. Make sure to read the label before you buy a flavor.