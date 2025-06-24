Insomnia Cookies Just Released a Wild New M3GAN Menu

Insomnia Cookies is teaming up with Universal Pictures’ M3GAN 2.0 for a limited-time cookie collection celebrating the horror/sci-fi sequel. The Atomic Monster and Blumhouse movie is out on June 27, and fans can enjoy the delicious new treats while watching the spooky flick.

“As the murderous doll returns to the big screen, she’s not coming empty-handed,” said Katie Seawell, Chief Marketing Officer, Insomnia Cookies. “M3GAN is bringing a sinisterly sweet lineup to Insomnia Cookies that horror fans and Insomniacs won’t want to miss.” Here’s everything you need to know about this delightfully creepy collaboration.

M3GAN Sugar Slay

Insomnia Cookies’ classic sugar cookie gets a new spin with the M3GAN Sugar Slay: This new “dangerously delicious” version is filled with hot pink buttercream and topped with pink crystalized sugar. It’s very pretty for a horror cookie, but wait till you see what they do with this version to make the Cookie’wiche…

M3GAN’s Cookie’wiche

The second new cookie in the collaboration, M3GAN’s Cookie’wich is made of two Sugar Slay cookies with a scoop of Dreamweaver ice cream, Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s’mores ice cream with fudge. This one definitely looks more “Halloween” than the Sugar Slay, with the purple filling looking like something Herman Munster would appreciate.

Exclusive Packaging

M3GAN fans will be thrilled with the exclusive Insomnia Cookies M3GAN box sleeve, starting June 27 while supplies last. The Insomnia sugar cookies are already huge fan favorites, so these new M3GAN-inspired treats are sure to be a hit. “I am obsessed with Insomnia Cookies sugar cookies. The craving I have towards these sugar cookies is actually insane!” one Redditor said.

Classic Cookies

Insomnia Cookies don’t do a lot of collaborations, but fans appreciate how tasty its everyday offerings are. “Insomnia does the classic cookies super well. You won’t get new, innovative flavors a lot of the time but you’ll get the warm, just baked snickerdoodle from grandma’s oven,” one customer said. “I couldn’t agree with this more. If I want a solid, delicious cookie, I’ll go with insomnia. If I want a wild flavor or out of the ordinary cookie, I go with crumbl. Overall I think I prefer Insomnia, but that’s just me,” another commented.

Late Night Cravings

As per its name, customers love that Insomnia is open late (usually until 1 or 2 a.m.). "Mmm nothing beats the 1am run for a [warm] cookie ice cream sandwich," one customer shared. "Insomnia is amazing. Honestly the best cookies I have ever had. Even homemade cookies are not as good at insomnia. Walnut oatmeal chocolate chip is there best one," another agreed.