Beloved Italian Chain Abruptly Closes Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's just closed four locations in Massachusetts after filing for bankruptcy for the third time since 2018. Locations in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover, Norwood, Plymouth, and Warwick, R.I., have all closed down in order to help prevent further financial disaster.

"Despite some success with certain restaurants, the debtor has been severely hurt by the unanticipated deterioration of the US economy and lack of consumer demand for legacy casual dining brands," the filing stated, according to Boston 25 News. This leaves just ten restaurants still open in MA: Chelmsford, Framingham, Hingham, Medford, Newton, Reading, Waltham, West Roxbury, Westboro, and Tremont Street in Boston. The chain previously shut down locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro, and North Attleboro in 2022.

Many fans are disappointed but not surprised by the frequent shuttering of locations since 2018. "I came home this week and saw the Bertucci's on Main Street closed :(. Do you think it would've been more successful if it was in Kendall Square or around where A4 Pizza is?" one Redditor said last year. "It would have been more successful in a better location, but probably not enough more successful," another responded. "This is part of a greater trend of Bertucci's going downhill. Bertucci's declared bankruptcy in 2018 was sold to private equity and then to Planet Hollywood. Bertucci's again declared bankruptcy in 2022. Over the past year, Bertucci's has closed more than a third of their remaining locations. They had 103 locations in 2007 and they're down to 23."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The original Bertucci's was in Davis Square, and the Kendall location was nearly 40 years old,' another fan said. "I'd say they were pretty successful and it didn't have much to do with location. I can't remember the last time I got food from there, but RIP their rolls. They'll be replaced with somewhere that's twice as expensive, but that's progress Boston style."

In its heyday, Bertucci's was rated for its food and value—just last year the chain won People's Choice Award at the 2024 Boston Pizza Festival. "Thanks to all who came to this year's @bostonpizzafestival We are thrilled to have won the People's Choice Award for our #pizza we'll be back next year to defend our title!! We LOVE pizza 🍕🍕," the restaurant posted on Instagram. Judging by their social media posts, it's business as usual for the locations still open as they encourage guests to visit them for Mother's Day. "This Mother's Day give mom the gift of something special. Every pizza from our brick oven is crafted with love. Just like she deserves," reads the text over one video.

"When this location opened in 1985-ish, it was maybe their 4th unit. Kendall Square still had quite a few vacant lots. Bertucci had real buzz," one Redditor reminisced. "Brick oven pizza with olive oil (not butter) in the bread recipe was innovative – funny, I know."