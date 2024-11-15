Jack in the Box's 'Best Burger in Fast Food' Is Getting a New Twist

Everyone's getting on the smash burger train, and Jack in the Box is doubling down. After the chain's Smashed Jack debuted last year to major fandom, the California-based chain decided to offer another spin on the popular menu item. One that's landing on menus right now.

Jack in the Box just unveiled a new Sourdough Smashed Jack (690 calories), which features all of the same ingredients as its predecessor but swaps out the brioche bun for toasted sourdough bread. The burger is stacked with a quarter-pound smashed patty, melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and Jack's Boss Sauce.

The new Sourdough Smashed Jack also comes in another variety: the Bacon Double Sourdough Smashed Jack (1,080 calories). This burger includes the same ingredients as the standard option but with the addition of a second patty and hickory smoked bacon. Customers can enjoy the burgers on their own or as a combo meal with fries and a drink.

Unlike the classic Smashed Jack (700 calories) and Bacon Double Smashed Jack (1,070 calories), the sourdough option will only be available from now until the end of the year. The new Sourdough Smashed Jack will be offered in stores, online, and in the Jack app.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When Jack in the Box announced its Smashed Jack in January, the company shared in a press release that participants in a consumer taste test survey called this offering "the best burger in fast food when compared to burgers from other fast-food companies like Burger King, McDonald's, and Wendy's."

The chain sold nearly 70,000 Smashed Jacks the first day they hit menus. Jack in the Box then sold out of the item in less than two weeks, making this the chain's most successful launch week sales for any burger offering in the last six years.

Since introducing its smashed-style burger patty, Jack in the Box has sold 3.5 million Smashed Jacks and 6.5 million Bacon Double Smashed Jacks. According to the chain, the Smashed Jack features more beef than a Big Mac, while the Bacon Double Smashed Jack has more than double the beef found in a Big Mac.

"We're excited to incorporate our Smashed Jack patty with our famous sourdough bread. If the last year has taught us anything, it's that our customers love the smash patty we created and are hungry for a new way to try it," Ryan Ostrom, chief marketing officer at Jack in the Box, said in a statement.

The new Sourdough Smashed Jack is one of multiple Jack in the Box menu items served on sourdough bread. The Sourdough Jack (690 calories), for example, debuted in 1997, and features beef, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, melty Swiss-style cheese, mayo, and ketchup on toasted sourdough bread.