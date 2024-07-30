Sonic Is Launching a New Premium Cheeseburger For Only $7

An affordable and speedy fast-food joint like Sonic may not be the first spot that comes to mind when you're craving a premium burger, but that could soon change thanks to a new offering hitting menus at the chain right now.

Sonic is launching a flavor-packed new smash burger—fittingly named the "Sonic Smasher"—at restaurants across the country right now. Though the burger will technically be available to all customers starting on Aug. 5, those who order through the app have early access as of July 29.

The new gourmet burger option (600 calories) starts with two seasoned Angus beef patties, which are hand-prepared and smashed to order. This creates the signature crispy edges, deep sear, and juicy center that smash burgers are known for.

The patties are then layered with two slices of melty American cheese, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, and a creamy, tangy signature Smasher sauce on a soft potato bun. Despite the premium factor and fancy preparation method, Sonic is selling the Sonic Smasher for a suggested price of just $6.49 (prices may vary by location). Customers can also snag a Sonic Triple Smasher (780 calories) with an extra patty for $7.49, just a dollar more.

That's notably lower than what you might pay for a premium burger at a gourmet fast-casual chain. For comparison, a double cheeseburger is currently selling for $9.79 at a Shake Shack near me in central New Jersey, while a double BurgerFi Cheeseburger is selling for $9.99 at my nearest location in Brooklyn, N.Y.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Consumers should be able to indulge in a premium cheeseburger without having to pay the high costs charged by many fast-casual burger brands. Our mission at Sonic has always been to bring fun, craveable food to our guests at unbeatable prices," Sonic Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Dickerson said in a statement.

"With the Sonic Smasher, our culinary experts have allowed us to take that commitment to the next level. This burger is not just hand-smashed – it's a blend of textures and flavors that come together for a cheeseburger that's crispy, juicy, and melty all at once. It's a cheeseburger that you wouldn't expect from a fast-food brand, and it's available to everyone," he continued.

The Sonic Smasher isn't the only exciting new addition to hit Sonic menus recently. The chain launched a $1.99 Menu earlier this month with a variety of value options, including a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger (550 calories), Chili Cheese Coney (470 calories), and two new Sonic Queso Wraps. Sonic also debuted a new-and-improved version of its fries—called "Groovy Fries" (290 calories)—back in June.