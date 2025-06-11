Jeni’s Just Dropped a Wild New Limited-Edition Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams just dropped a fantastic new flavor in partnership with the band Goose: Goose Tracks, an elevated take on a classic black raspberry chip flavor that’s “both nostalgic and new.”.Jeni’s version is bolder and brighter, swapping black raspberries for red raspberries and blackberries, and layering in bittersweet chocolate flakes for a juicy flavor, perfectly timed to hit shelves for the warmer months. Goose is out on their summer festival tour, and this collaboration perfectly “marries music and ice cream.”

The brand also just dropped new summer flavors from their ‘Super Fun Times’ collection: Pink Bubblegum (which is evocatively described as tasting like “the first (and best) 30 seconds of classic gum”), Toasted S’mores flavor, and Root Beer Float flavor. Goose Tracks is a limited time-only flavor so grab Goose Tracks in Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide and online at jenis.com starting June 24.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the meantime, there are plenty of other cult Jeni’s flavors for fans to enjoy: The brand has become synonymous with high quality, delicious ingredients that result in a uniquely creamy ice cream. “Today, we still make ice cream the same way with Jeni’s original recipe,” the company says. “Free of anything fake. Full of the best ingredients we can find from producers and growers who do what they do best — including milk from family-run dairies to fresh fruits and vegetables to Fair and Direct Trade chocolate, vanilla, and coffee. It’s why our ice creams are full of flavor and have an ultra smooth buttercream-like body you just won’t find anywhere else.”

Customers agree: One glance at social media and it’s clear the brand is very popular amongst dessert-lovers. “It’s because Jeni’s makes their ice cream with an incredibly high amount of butterfat and high-quality ingredients,” one Redditor said in response to a question about why Jeni’s is the best. “The creaminess and flavorfulness of their ice creams are second to none imo. Their ice cream is honestly better than the homemade ice creams I’ve had from most ice cream shops and fancy restaurants, so I don’t mind how pricey their pints can be. I’m pretty sure I’ve eaten over a dozen pints of their Gooey Butter Cake ice cream by now lol.”

Fans also rave about how addictive the flavor combinations are. “Bastani Sonnati – Not my usual kind of flavor but it’s so fresh and refreshing, and the pistachio, rose, and saffron go together so smoothly, and the sweetness is just right and not too much,” one happy customer said.

“Honey Vanilla Bean is number one with a bullet IMO. It’s the best vanilla going. The honey adds a real nice sweetness to it. Two massive thumbs up from me,” another shared.