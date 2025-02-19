KFC Is Leaving Kentucky for Texas and Fans Are Shocked

Once upon a time, KFC was more commonly referred to as Kentucky Fried Chicken, the state where Colonel Sanders started frying up chicken way back in 1930 – over nine decades ago. Ever since, the fast food joint, which now operates over 30,000 restaurants globally, has been based in Louisville, not far from where the first spot opened. However, Yum Brands, the current owner of KFC made a major announcement this week that is irking fans: They are moving Kentucky Fried Chicken to Texas.

The Move is Designed to "Foster Collaboration"

According to Yum, they are relocating about 100 KFC U.S. corporate workers to the KFC and Pizza Hut Global headquarters in Plano, Texas, over the next six months. An additional 90 remote Yum workers will relocate to the "campus where their work happens" over the next 18 months. Yum Brands and the KFC Foundation will remain in the corporate offices in Louisville. At the same time, the company's other brands Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill, will stay headquartered in Irvine, California.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC posted a 5% decline in same-store sales during the fourth quarter, marking four consecutive periods of same-store sales decline.

The move is designed to "foster greater collaboration among brands and employees," Yum said, adding that employees who have been working remotely will also need to relocate to the appropriate campus. "These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders," CEO David Gibbs said in a statement. "Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I'm confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally."

Fans Are Not Loving the Move

"Just another example of profit over ruling common sense. KFC is doomed because of this behavior. I remember way back when at KFC, the most important things were the quality of its food and the dining experience. Now it is just an overpriced box," wrote Dead Poet on MSN.

Fans are concerned that this is the beginning of the end for the legendary fast-food restaurant. "An AMERICAN ICON IS GONE. Although they will still be in business, they have taken away the man that started it all. Change can be bad as it is good. Colonel Sanders would be sad to see this," David Richards said on MSN. "Good luck finding a house," Kevin McMullin commented on MSN.

And, people have already started sounding off on Reddit. "TFK," joked gameboytetris888, replacing the Kentucky "K" with a Texas "T." antdude added: "That's messed up. Colonel must be rolling in his grave. :("