7 Kirkland Foods That Are Worth the Costco Membership Alone

Costco’s Kirkland brand is renowned for being just as good (if not frequently better) than the big name brands, but at a fraction of the cost and usually much better value for money. From expensive nuts to organic label products, the warehouse chain offers some bargains and deals via the Kirkland label that seem almost too good to be true—but members know better. Some items are such good value, they more than pay for the annual fees. Here are seven Kirkland foods that are worth the membership alone.

Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s iconic $5 Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken is well worth the price of membership, customers say. “If you buy a rotisserie chicken EVERY week of the year, you will probably break even on your $60. For me the chickens are about $2 less expensive than the cheapest competition (I’m being conservative and assuming you only net ~$1 per chicken at 52 weeks in a year),” one Redditor explained.

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ($25.99) is perfect not just for cooking but for beauty use, too. “As someone who’s tried every brand and concoction under the sun for dry skin, this is the winner. Purchased by accident and immediately began using on my dry, dry skin which has been crepey for years. The appearance and texture of my skin is already changing after less than one month of use. The skin actually drinks this in, it doesn’t just sit on top and evaporates. Your skin will love you, dry or not,” one Costco shopper said.

Organic Hemp Hearts

Costco shoppers love the fresh, nutty flavor of the Kirkland Signature Organic Hemp Hearts ($54.99). “Perfect addition to my morning yogurt. An easy way to add extra protein, texture and flavor to a lot of things. Perfect as they are and slightly toasted,” one shopper said.

Organic Blue Agave

The Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave ($10.99) is a huge fan-favorite item at Costco. “My favorite sweetener for tea, yogurt, and more. Tastes great, and cheap in these big bottles from Costco. My local Costco’s were out of stock, but there was no problem getting them from the website. For $6 shipping (total for two of those two-packs), I got them the next day!” one shopper said.

Organic Quinoa

The Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa is just $10.99 for 4.5 lbs. “Hands down this is the best organic quinoa for the best price,” one Costco shopper said. “Kirkland Quinoa is delicious, favorably priced, and pre-washed for convenience. It tastes good and cooks well in a microwave. Excellent high-protein alternative to rice, potatoes, or pasta,” another agreed.

Organic Pine Nuts

A bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts is just $27.49 for 1.5 lbs. “It’s nuts to pay $27 for a bag of nuts! Or so you thought! These are pine nuts my friend!” one Costco member raved. “Take a handful, roast them in the oven to golden brown. Put them on freshly made Pasta with Parmesan and you taste that nut flavor mixing in and the nuts at $50 would be a bargain. Don’t miss this simple taste of pleasure.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cup

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cups are just $41.99 for 120 pods. “I was drinking the green mountain light roast blend before trying Kirkland’s light roast blend,” one Costco member said. “They taste very similar, but to be honest, I like Kirkland brand better. It’s very smooth and great tasting, not too light and not too strong. And a plus, it’s organic. I’ve been buying this for the past 5 years now and will not go back to buying other k cup brands.”