7 Kirkland Items Shoppers Say Are "Worth Every Penny"

Costco superfans (you can count me in as one of those) have very strong feelings about the Kirkland Signature brand. Why? Because for the most part, it's just as good—in many cases better—than the big name versions. Costco employees on social media have shared details about the stringent process Kirkland Signature producers must go through to create and supply items under the private label, which is why the quality and value for money is so impressive. But which Kirkland items should you never skip? Here's what Costco members say.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

I can speak to this personally after having ran out of the Kirkland Signature Paper Towels last week ($23.99) and having to use a popular big-name brand instead—the KS is by far the superior product. "I recently switched from Bounty to Kirkland," one Redditor said. "Kirkland is thinner but seems just as absorbent. The Kirkland rolls are smaller but seem to last longer, and they fit better on the holder. The only thing I don't care for is that they don't tear as easy as Bounty, like the perforations aren't as good. But I like Kirkland better."

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Customers rave about the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup ($14.99). "The maple syrup price/quality ratio is the best of any maple syrup I've tried," one member said. "Even in times of my life where I've been severely financially strapped, I still never spare the expense for their maple syrup. I used to live right by the border, and the Costco price is the only price in the country that gets close to the Canadian border prices," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes

The Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes ($11.29) are seriously addictive, shoppers say. "I'm super thankful that the chocolate-dipped dried mango is only in stock at my store a couple times a year. It says the bag is 16 servings. I'm lucky if it's 4. I'd weigh 400 pounds if they had it all the time," one commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Italian Parmesan Parmigiano Reggiano

Kirkland cheeses get high praise from members, especially the Kirkland Signature Italian Parmesan Parmigiano Reggiano. "Crazy that I haven't seen the Kirkland Aged Parmesan (blocks) yet – so tasty for the price and stays good in the fridge for a year if stored in the large glass Pyrex Snapware (not Kirkland but also awesome)!!" one Redditor said. "I would start by tasting a piece as a snack so you learn that it's fairly salty and has great nuttiness to it – knowledge you can then apply when grating over pasta / garlic bread 🙂 ."

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

The Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($14.99) lasts so long, people joke about passing it down to their grandchildren. "I gave this to my niece as a jokey additional shower gift and wrote on it 'may your marriage last as long as this will'," one Redditor said. "I have one that I bought 10 years ago and another one that the previous owners of my house left here. At the rate of my current usage, I'm going to need to put this in my will for someone else to take," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

The Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter ($11.69) is a must-have item, Costco members say. "The Organic Kirkland Brand Peanut Butter beats EVERY other one on the market in terms of taste and minimal ingredients. It's magical peanuts they are using in that jar," one member said. "Their peanut butter came to mind first. I have tried at least a dozen other peanut butters, and 100% agree that Kirkland owns the floor. I firmly agree they have to be using some sort of magic," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries

The new Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries ($7.94) have already earned cult status. "Currently the fries, they're beyond delicious. Not sure how they pulled off a baked/air fried version that is this good," one member said. "The fries are actually really good . My new fav," another agreed.