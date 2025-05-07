7 Kirkland Items You're Better Off Buying as Name-Brand Right Now

Costco shoppers are rightfully obsessed with the Kirkland Signature brand—from food and snacks to household staples and alcohol, the private label easily rivals some of the big name brands—but not for everything. Some shoppers say when it comes to specific items, the Kirkland Signature simply isn't as good as the big name brands, and are willing to pay more to get what they want. So which Costco items do members prefer the name brand over KS? Here's what shoppers have to say.

Cheddar Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Sharp Cheddar Cheese ($7.59) has a strange taste and isn't as good as Tillamook, members say. "Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, bought one last week as my usual Kirkland grab was sold out. I never realized the total absence of flavor in Kirkland Cheddar," one Redditor said. "As a Washingtonian I grew up on Tillamook cheese. I can confirm their cheese is delicious. Especially the extra sharp cheddar," another agreed.

Greek Yogurt

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt ($7.94) only comes in a nonfat version, which some shoppers take issue with. "Yogurt, but that's mostly because of the fat content, the KSig is nonfat and doesn't taste as good as the 2% and sometimes 5% from branded ones," one Redditor said. "100% agree. I'm tired of the NF [nonfat] obsession in yogurt. I will not feed my kids this. They need nutrition and that includes fat," another said.

Chicken Breast

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts ($3.09 a pound) are still being met with disapproval from Costco members. "Kirkland fresh organic chicken breasts are horrible. I love the cost savings but the chicken breasts are slimy, torn up and poor quality. Costco needs air chilled chicken breasts badly," one shopper said. "They are air chilled (or at least the non-organic ones are) and they're still bad," another commented.

Sparkling Water

Costco members prefer name-brand over the Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water. "I find the flavor on the Kirkland sparkling waters to be very chemical tasting," one said. "Agree!!! I really like Waterloo," another commented. "Go for the Spindrift! Its a great deal!" a third chimed in.

Coffee

Some Costco shoppers prefer name-brand coffee over the Kirkland Signature. "Chameleon Coffee Concentrate in a box. I have been consistently, thoroughly, depressingly disappointed with anything Kirkland branded in the coffee arena. Oh, and while I am at it, bring back the Combo Pizza Costco. Come on!" one shopper said. "100% agree with your coffee take. It seems like every Kirkland coffee attempt falls flat, bitter or sour," another commented.

Butter

Shoppers prefer Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, both salted and unsalted, over Kirkland alternatives. "Kerrygold only because Kirkland organic butter is salted and I don't bake with salted butter. I still get Tide and Downy over the Kirkland brand. But I love Costco ribeyes and everything Kirkland," one member said.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Parents are disappointed in the quality of the Kirkland Signature Diapers ($14.99). "Huggies diapers ever since Kirkland changed their product to something you'd expect from a dollar store," one disappointed shopper said. "So sad about this. The old Kirkland were incredible- I actually preferred them to Huggies! Now they are worse than anything I've tried," another agreed.