20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

It's easy to splurge at Costco, as it sells everything from top-grade meats to big-screen TVs and diamond engagement rings. However, most people who shop at Costco are there to stock up on reasonably priced items in bulk quantities. Once upon a time, under-$5 items at Costco were the norm. However, due to inflation over the last couple of years, you have to search harder to find steals at your local store. We took a trip to Costco this week and found 20 under-$5 steals that shoppers are stocking up on this week.

Onions: $3.79

Onions are a great item to stock up on at Costco. This bag, five pounds of Peruvian sweet onions, is currently just $4.49, averaging less than $1 per pound. Yellow onions are currently cheaper than sweet ones. The 5-pound bag is $3.79. Fun fact: Onions can last one to three months if stored properly, so don't worry about these going bad anytime soon.

Sweet Potatoes: $3.79

Sweet potatoes are on almost every nutritionist's must-eat list. The fibrous-root veggies can last up to three months if stored in the fridge. At $3.79 for five pounds, this bag will provide several meals and is perfect for weekly meal prep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ella Moss Cardigan: $5

Costco is a great place to shop for bargain clothes. I was surprised to find this Ella Moss cardigan for just $5 in the clothing section. The ridiculously soft sweater is available in a few color options and feels and looks significantly more expensive than a bottle of super cheap wine.

Mixed Peppers: $4.39

Lots of diet and fitness influencers are fans of these hothouse-grown mini peppers. The bag is filled with colorful peppers, perfect for roasting, sauteeing, stuffing, or eating raw with a delicious dip. 1.5 pounds for $4.39.

Jose Garces Yucatan Marinated Chicken: $4.99

While likely a regional item, as Jose Garces is a famed Philadelphia chef, I was shocked to find this ready-to-eat protein for under $5, currently half off at my local shop. For two pounds of precooked chicken, that is a total steal.

Two Baguettes: $4.99

While there aren't tons of bakery items in the under-$5 range, there is one you shouldn't skip. Just one baguette is about $5 at most bakeries. At Costco, you get two for $4.99. Insider tip: Many Costo shoppers slice these up and freeze them so they can be enjoyed later.

Rotisserie Chicken: $4.99

One of the most popular items at Costco is their famous rotisserie chicken. Where else can you get a giant, tasty bird that can feed an entire family with leftovers for under $5?

Mushrooms: $3.59

Produce is always reasonably priced at Costco and comes in handy when feeding a family. Right now, 24 ounces of white mushrooms costs $3.59. We also saw Baby Bella mushrooms for under $5.

Romaine Lettuce: $4.39

While bagged lettuce is clearly more convenient, Romaine lettuce is a better deal at the warehouse. Six lettuce heads for just $4.39? Who can pass up a produce buy like that?

Blackberries: $3.49

While blueberries and strawberries are a little over $5, for just $3.49, you can get a reasonably sized container of blackberries, perfect for smoothies.

Baby Spinach: $4.29

Health influencers always stock up on spinach when they hit Costco. This one-pound container costs $4.29 and can be used for salads, sauteeing, and smoothie making.

Kirkland Water: $3.99

Another must-buy item at Costco I saw in almost everyone's cart? 40 bottles of Kirkland Signature purified water for $3.99. If you do the math, that is just 0.10 cents a bottle.

Milk: $4.94

It's hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $5 anywhere. However, you can stock up for $4.94 a gallon at Costco. While Costco milk usually lasts long, my mom always buys and freezes a few. They stay suitable for up to three months if you freeze them sealed.

GoGurt: $4.59

My kids are big fans of GoGurt, currently on sale for $3 off, bringing the price down to just $4.59 for 4.5 pounds or 32 tubes. These can also be frozen and eaten as frozen yogurt or thawed later.

Bananas: $1.49

If you are a smoothie drinker, head to Costco weekly for bananas. You likely won't find a better deal anywhere else, as they sell for $1.49 for three pounds.

Jus-Rol Pizza Crusts: $4.97

Costco is known for selling some of the best frozen and fresh pizzas in town. However, if you are thinking about having a "make your own pizza night," you can get a lot of bang for your buck with this box of four Jus-Rol Pizza Crusts for $4.97.

Lesser Evil Spaceballs: $4.99

I am obsessed with Lesser Evil products, which I usually buy at Whole Foods. I was shocked to find this bag of healthified cheese balls (17 ounces) on sale for $4.99

Like Air Puffcorn Cinnamon Bun: $3.99

Another organic snack is on sale this week. Like Air Organic Cinnamon Bun Puffcorn, currently $3.99 for 14 ounces. At just 50 calories per cup with no artificial ingredients, this gluten-free treat is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Morton Kosher Salt: $2.89

While most items in the seasoning aisle are over $5, a 3.31-pound box of Morton Kosher Salt costs just $2.89 and is perfect for everything from brining meat to pickling veggies. You can also pick up a box of iodized salt for just $1.49 and sea salt for $3.39.

Craize Crisps: $4.97

Craize Crisps are thin, crispy sweet corn crackers inspired by the arepa. If you haven't tried them, pick up a bag for $4.97 and eat them on their own, with your favorite dip, or crumble them on a dish.