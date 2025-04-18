7 Kitchen Tools That Could Get Way More Expensive Because of Tariffs

The tariffs being levied at countries in Asia, South East Asia, Europe, and many more may impact more than just grocery products in the United States. Many everyday household items, tools, electronics, and more are manufactured overseas and imported into the U.S., which means even some unexpected items could suddenly go up in price as suppliers struggle to absorb the cost of the tariffs, especially for small businesses who are already operating on razor-thin margins. A huge amount of everyday kitchen tools and appliances are not made domestically—here are seven that could vanish from stores as tariff chaos spreads.

Grill Tongs and Spatulas

Velong Enterprises produces grill tongs and spatulas (owner Jacob Rothman calls himself the "Spatula Rabbi"), essential grilling tools which are manufactured in Cambodia, Vietnam, and China. Rothman told The New York Times one major retailer already delayed a $5 million order, and anticipates all business and orders will slow by 20% over the next six months.

Stainless Steel Skewers

Stainless steel skewers are often bundled into summer grill sets, and are made in countries like China and India. Many items designed in the United States are actually put together in China, which is facing triple-digit tariffs right now. What this means is the reasonable, affordable stainless steel products you buy in places like Walmart could shoot up in price.

BBQ Tool Sets and Gift Packs

Many popular seasonal items sold at Costo and Walmart are imported from overseas, like the Zwilling 13-piece BBQ tool set, a company which has factories across the globe. "From Spain to India, each Henckels' factory has the same recipe: skilled employees, precision machinery, premium materials, and expert quality control. Together, man and machine unite to ensure the superior durability, design, and performance of each Henckels' product," Zwilling says.

Meat Thermometers and Grill Gadgets

The parts needed to make a basic meat thermometer (for example, the Good Cook brand) are made in China. These gadgets have always been very affordable, but if the 145% tariffs remain in place, there's no telling how expensive they could become.

Kitchen Scissors and Shears

Basic kitchen scissors, like the kind sold at Walmart and grocery stores like Vons and Giant Eagle, are overwhelmingly made in China. The higher-end models are made in Europe and Japan, which are also facing tariffs, albeit not as drastic as China's. Larger chains may be able to keep prices under control, but smaller businesses will struggle not to pass the costs on to customers.

Cooking Tongs and Utility Utensils

Many of the cheaper, low-cost cooking tongs and utensils are made in China, while the higher-end ones are made in Italy and Germany. Delays and cost increases are likely for bulk orders from China and Southeast Asia, with suppliers saying they have shipments just sitting in boxes, waiting for changes to happen to tariff rates.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Storage Containers

China has a huge storage container export business, so your Tupperware (and equivalent) could soon become more expensive. "The combination of extremely high US tariffs, sharply declining exports to the US, and a slowing global economy is expected to generate substantial pressures on the Chinese economy and labor market," Goldman economists led by Andrew Tilton said in a report, according to Bloomberg.