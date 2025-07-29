Kraft Just Dropped a Wild New Mac and Cheese Flavor 

If you can’t decide between mac and cheese and pizza for dinner, Kraft has you covered with the launch of the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Pizza flavor: A delightful new drop that combines two of the ultimate comfort foods into one very bold mashup. This limited time-only pasta takes all the best flavors of real Italian pizza and combines it with the iconic Kraft cheesiness for a fun new product. Here’s what fans need to know.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Pizza

Available from July 29, this limited-time flavor launch adds garlic and classic Italian spices to creamy, cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese. Each box of the new mac and cheese contains an individually sealed packet of cheese sauce mix with pizza flavor seasoning, making for a fast, convenient, and tasty dinner.

Limited-Time Delivery

Kraft is celebrating the launch of the new pizza flavor with a collaboration on Gopuff for just $1 from August 1. In true pizza-delivery style, fans can order a box of Kraft’s new mac and cheese to be delivered in a custom pizza delivery box in as little as 15 minutes. The experience is made even more fun with a fresh-from-the-oven scent coming out of the box, plus crushed red pepper flake packets to add a little heat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Comfort Food

For many people Kraft Mac & Cheese is the ultimate comfort food, pizza flavor or no pizza flavor. “Don’t get me wrong, I prefer good mac’n’cheese but Kraft was one of the first things I learned to cook by myself (latch key kid and all). So it resonates with me as a comfort food that I make occasionally. My SO turns their nose up at it, hey, more for me!” one Redditor said.

No Artificial Colors

Kraft actually removed artificial colors from its mac and cheese back in 2016, way before it was trendy to do so. Yellow 5 and 6 were replaced with paprika, annatto, and turmeric to maintain that bright orange hue so beloved by fans.

Doctor It Up

Everyone has their own version of doctored-up Kraft (mine was emptying half a can of crushed red chili flakes into my Spiderman mac and cheese). “Box of Kraft Mac’n’cheese, a can of tuna. Comfort food heaven,” one Redditor said. “Lol you just described my diet for an entire summer living at the beach with friends when I was 19. You got 3 cans of tuna for like a buck and 2 boxes of Mac and cheese for the same. 2 meals a day, tuna sandwich and half a box of Mac and cheese (no milk, had to add water),” another responded.