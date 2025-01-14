Krispy Kreme's New Pop-Tarts Donuts Are Here in 3 Crazy Good Flavors

If you've ever wondered what would happen if you crossed a donut with a toaster pastry, wonder no more—the future is here, and it's very, very sweet. In a combination made in breakfast-heaven, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Pop-Tarts to release the Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts® Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection—and fans are already going nuts for the tasty treats. "Well I know where I'm stopping on the way to work tomorrow!" one excited Redditor said.

"Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts are coming together for the very first time – you know the result will be Crazy Good," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer. "Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts fans will love kicking off the year with this delicious collaboration!"

Here are the three new Pop-Tart-inspired donuts:

Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry filling, dipped in shortbread icing, and topped with shortbread pieces, sugar sprinkles, strawberry filling drizzle and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

Pop-Tarts® Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with brownie batter flavored buttercreme, crushed Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites and white nonpareils.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Doughnut: a cinnamon sugar doughnut topped with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese flavored buttercreme and a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

So how much will these donuts set you back? I used the Krispy Kreme website to check for pickup at the Burbank, CA location, and it came out to $23.99 for the Crazy Good Doughnuts Specialty Dozen: Three Strawberry, three Chocolatey Fudge, three Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and three Original Glazed® Doughnuts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Chocolate one is delicious," one happy customer commented on the Krispy Kreme Instagram post debuting the new donuts. "That looks 👌 so freaking good I need it my mouth now 😩 😫," said another. "O-M-G 😍😍😍😍" said a third.

The Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme's app/website for a limited time only—customers have until January 26 to get their hands on a box. You can also enjoy the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers and more.

"Pop-Tarts aren't just for the toaster – they can infuse culinary creativity to delight consumers," said Jessica Waller, General Manager, Kellanova Away From Home. "Krispy Kreme has done an incredible job bringing this opportunity to life, combining their iconic doughnuts with the beloved flavors of Pop-Tarts to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans of both brands. We're proud of this partnership to bring Crazy Good to doughnuts and doughnut lovers in unexpected ways." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.