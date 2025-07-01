The #1 High-Protein Option at 5 Major Fast Food Restaurants

Fast food and a healthy diet aren’t exactly synonymous terms. However, you can still eat healthy and even promote weight loss while enjoying your favorite fast food. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, for suggestions of high-protein meals at places like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s, and you might be surprised by her recommendations. “In order to get a high-protein meal at fast food restaurants, the main ingredient will be meat,” she says. Here are the top high-protein options at major fast food restaurants, according to Collingwood.

Chick-fil-A

At Chick-fil-A, she recommends the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. “Lean grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a bun. Basil and simple but filling without sauces or added calories,” she says. To make it healthier, consider swapping out the white bun for the whole wheat alternative.

Protein: 38g

Calories: 380

McDonald’s

Collingwood's go-to McDonald's orders? Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Double Cheeseburger. "Grilled chicken is lean and protein-rich," she says about the chicken option. However, if you are craving a burger, there is another option. "If you're looking for beef, the Double Cheeseburger offers solid protein but with a bit more fat and sodium," she says.

Protein: 37g (grilled chicken) | 25g (double cheeseburger)

Calories: ~380–450

Wendy’s

There are two options at Wendy’s, per Collingwood: Grilled Chicken Wrap or Grilled Chicken Sandwich. “Wendy’s grilled chicken options tend to be high in protein without the calorie overload of their beef burgers or fried chicken,” says Collingwood. You should also consider loading up on veggies to add more fiber.

Protein: 33–36g

Calories: ~300–400

Taco Bell

Craving something south of the border? Head over to Taco Bell. Collingwood is a fan of the Power Menu Bowl with Chicken, but hold the guacamole or cheese “to keep it lighter,” she says. “This bowl has black beans, rice, grilled chicken, and veggies—offering a balanced, high-protein meal that can be customized,” she says. Again, make sure to ask for extra veggies to get more fiber.

Protein: 27–30g

Calories: ~470–500

Subway

If you are in the mood for a sandwich, Subway has a great option. But make sure to get enough protein. She suggests ordering a 6-inch Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast with Double Meat. “Subway allows you to add extra lean meat and veggies with minimal sauces,” she says. Again, adds lots of veggies to the sandwich to help fill you up. And, keep condiments like mayo and olive oil to a minimum.

Protein: 38–40g

Calories: ~400–450