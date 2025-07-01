Free Slurpees Are Back July 11 With New Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

It’s that special time of the year again: Free Slurpee Day! Visit your local participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country on Friday, July 11 to enjoy a free small Slurpee, plus some fun new surprises to keep customers on their toes. There’s a brand new drink on the horizon, plus some fun gimmicks to herald the hottest part of the year. Here’s why this year’s Free Slurpee Day will be the best one yet.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

This fan-favorite flavor is available for the first time ever in Slurpee and Big Gulp varieties. Grab this delicious pineapple-berry blend in 20-ounce bottles, too. “Was skeptical to try this flavor but it’s amazingly good! Don’t taste much pineapple but the berry is super good! I’d rank this up there with Baja blast it’s a solid flavor,” one Redditor said.

Two Free Slurpees!

Not content with just one free Slurpee? Customers who scan the app on Slurpee Day will get a second free small Slurpee coupon for use through July 31. Style-conscious customers can also shop the exclusive Birthday Collection Capsule on 7Collection™ (you know you want to). That’s not all! Customers can get $7.11 off any $20+ purchase via the 7NOW® Delivery app with promo code 711DAY.

Jurassic World Rebirth Collaboration

7-Eleven teamed up with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate Jurassic World Rebirth (out July 2) with collectible Big Gulp cups and renamed Slurpee flavors. Guests can “cool off with ferocious Slurpee drink flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors,” the company says.

Jurassic Goodies

7-Eleven also has some great food deals as part of the Jurassic World Rebirth collab, like the 5-piece Bone-in Wings for $5 to “feed the inner apex predator”. Not into wings? Grab any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for just $2. And for those who love a collectible item, packaging for these products will be dinosaur-themed for a limited time only.

Craveables Menu

7-11 just launched a new Craveables Value Menu that can’t be beat: 3 for $3 Taquitos and Roller Grill Items. Choose from delicious Monterey Jack Chicken, Taco & Cheese or Jalapeño & Cream Cheese for the taquitos, or pick a Buffalo Chicken Roller/Pork Egg Roll.

The 5-Piece Bone-In Wings deal is just $5, available in Buffalo, Spicy Breaded, Roasted or Spicy Sweet Chili flavors.