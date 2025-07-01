7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Fish

Finding really good fried fish in the U.S. isn’t the treasure hunt it used to be—these days you can find high-quality, wild-caught fish in many restaurant sandwiches and entrées. Whether it’s cod, pollock, flounder and more, certain nationwide chains consistently offer great seafood menu choices for customers who want a change from the usual beef/pork/chicken options. So which eateries are worth visiting for insanely good fish not just during Lent but year-round? Here are seven restaurant chains that serve the best, most delicious, most addictively good fried fish.

Culver’s

Culver’s is well-known for making some of the best fried fish menu items available at a national chain. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is made with wild-caught cod from the Barents Sea, and made fresh to order every time. The restaurant also offers an impressive Walleye Sandwich during Lent. “Both of their fish sandwiches are tremendously good. As is most of the rest of their food,” one Redditor said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is proud to serve the best quality fried fish items, like the Fish Basket containing Alaskan Pollock filets. “Real seafood should be sourced from real sea-places, like, you know, oceans,” the chain says. “So that’s exactly where we source our wild-caught Alaska pollock, wild-caught Alaska salmon, and wild-caught north Pacific cod.”

Captain D’s

Those lucky enough to live near a Captain D’s restaurant appreciate the delicious hand-battered fried fish on the menu. “I’m always up for some Captain Ds! As a kid I would ride my bike through the drive thru. They would give me free cracklin with malt vinegar and a water,” one nostalgic Redditor shared.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen’s Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich is legit, customers say. “The Wild Alaskan is pretty darn good,” one Redditor shared. “DQs fish sammich is amazing!” another agreed. “Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside,” the company says.

Popeye’s

The Popeye’s Flounder Fish Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item. “The fish tasted like fish,” one Redditor said. “The breading was fantastic with just the right amount of seasonings and spice, and provided a nice crunch and texture difference. The brioche bun was soft yet rich. The pickles were an excellent addition and the acid really complimented the sweet creaminess of the tartar well. Every bite I couldn’t wait for the next bite.”

Bojangles

Bojangles’ fan-favorite Bojangler Fish Sandwich is made with a panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet and customers are obsessed. “If you have a Bojangles near you, don’t sleep on the Bojangler fish sandwich. It’s incredibly good,” one Redditor raved. “Ooh I’m going to need to try that, their chicken sandwich is so good too,” another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s

No fried-fish list is complete without mentioning the iconic McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. A small but vocal group of fans swear it’s better than pretty much anything else America’s number one fast-food chain has to offer. “Filet-O-Fish is the best food item in McDonald’s and I’m willing to die on this hill,” one Redditor said. It’s a close call between the Filet-O-Fish and the McMuffin, but I actually agree the Filet is the best thing on the menu.