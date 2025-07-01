Lay’s Just Released a Wild New Flavor Exclusive

Just call it the summer of crunch! It’s not your imagination: There are so many delicious new chip flavors this season. In addition to all the other Lay’s Do Us a Flavor chips unleashed this summer, the brand has dropped a Sam’s Club exclusive that sounds so amazing, we can’t wait to try: Lay’s Farmhouse Cheese & Ranch Potato Chips have entered the conversation, with the new flavor already getting rave reviews.

The Chips Are a Combination of Ranch and Cheese

According to Sam’s website, the chips are basically exactly what they sound like: Ranch meets cheese. “Indulge in the crispy deliciousness of Lay’s® chips that perfectly combines two iconic flavors for a unique, cheesy, and ranch-y experience. This flavor fusion is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more,” they write. The price? $4.48 for a 15-ounce bag.

One Reviewer Gave Them an Eight Out of 10

Sam’s Club Food Review, an Instagram influencer devoted to trying all food and drinks from the warehouse, rated the limited-time drop eight out of 10. “Lay’s just dropped an exclusive NEW flavor at Sam’s Club: Farmhouse Cheese & Ranch! This one sounded way too unique (and honestly kind of irresistible) to skip, so I grabbed a bag and had to bring you the review ASAP,” they wrote.

Farmhouse Cheese Is “More of a Vibe”

“Now you might be wondering… what even is farmhouse cheese? It’s less of a specific cheese and more of a vibe, meant to give rustic, bold, small-batch energy. And Lay’s absolutely delivered on that bold promise. From the first bite, you’re hit with a sharp, funky flavor, like aged cheddar with a hint of blue cheese. If you love cheeses with character, this one’s got it. I personally loved the funk, but I’ll be real, it might be a little too much for some,” they continued.

The Ranch “Plays More of a Background Role”

“As for the ranch, it’s there but plays more of a background role. It’s mild, creamy, and herby, and helps tone down the intensity of the cheese without stealing the spotlight. I wouldn’t have minded just a bit more ranch flavor, but overall, it works well with the cheese and keeps the combo from feeling too overpowering,” they continued.

They Are “Unique,” “Bold and Funky”

“These chips are definitely on the unique side, but I really enjoyed their bold and funky flavor. If you’re into sharp, tangy cheeses and adventurous snack flavors, I say go for it. Just keep in mind that this is a limited-time flavor, so if you’re curious, don’t wait too long to grab a bag!” they concluded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Person Wished They Were “Funkier”

However, one person in the comment section tried the chips and was disappointed they weren’t more unique. “I wish they were funkier! They’re good but not too far off from a sour cream and cheddar flavor,” commented a follower.