4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Steak Sandwich, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout steak sandwiches.

A good steak sandwich is all about balance. Anyone can throw a piece of steak on bread, but when done right, it’s much more than that. It’s the combination of thinly sliced meat, textures, from crunchy toasted bread to tender, juicy meat, along with toppings like melted cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and flavorful sauces that bring everything together. The best versions deliver rich flavor without overwhelming the steak, creating a satisfying sandwich that feels hearty yet easy to eat. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their top picks. Here are the four places culinary pros love.

The New York Butcher Shoppe

The New York Butcher Shoppe combines the feel of a neighborhood butcher shop with higher-quality meats, prepared foods, and specialty grocery items that are harder to find at standard supermarkets. It’s a go-to for Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “The French Dip at New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar stands out for its quality beef and steakhouse-style flavor,” he says. “What I appreciate is the balance—the meat is tender and well-seasoned, the bread holds up without becoming too heavy, and the au jus adds depth and richness that elevate the entire sandwich.” He adds, “It delivers a more refined, butcher-shop take on a classic comfort sandwich.”

Folk Art

Known for its chef-driven Southern comfort food, Folk Art has three locations in Georgia, and Chef Morgan Jr. is a fan. “Folk Art’s steak sandwich stands out for its bold comfort-food flavor and balanced execution,” he explains. “The steak is well-seasoned and tender, the bread adds great texture, and the toppings complement the beef without overpowering it.” He adds, “I love that it feels hearty and satisfying while still being thoughtfully composed, giving it that elevated diner-style appeal.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Fans love Potbelly Sandwich Works for its high-quality ingredients and cozy, neighborhood-style vibe. If you’re craving a hearty steak sandwich, the Prime Rib Steak sandwich is a must-try. According to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, the sandwich, which was permanently added to the menu in 2025, is a massive hit. “Thinly sliced prime rib is layered with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted garlic aioli on your choice of bread, then toasted at about 500 degrees so everything melts together,” he explains. “Like other Potbelly sandwiches, it can be customized with extra toppings, which makes it feel surprisingly indulgent for a fast-casual chain.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

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BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse offers a wide-ranging crowd-pleasing menu and signature house-crafted beers for everyone. The popular chain is a favorite for Dozus, a home chef, recipe developer & food blogger who raves about the Slow-Roasted Tri-Tip Beef Dip. “Their steak sandwich usually feels a little more put together than what you get at a lot of chains,” he says. “The steak, bread, and toppings tend to feel balanced, and it comes across like something people would actually order again, not just something sitting on the menu.”