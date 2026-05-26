5 Best Chain Restaurant Fish Sandwiches Under $8

Enjoy a crispy, flaky seafood meal on a budget with these top-rated drive-thru options.

Fish sandwiches are having a moment right now, with more people realizing there are some excellent options even outside of the traditional Lenten season. These tasty menu items are usually made with some sort of breaded or battered white fish (like pollock or cod), deep-fried for the perfect crispy on the outside, flaky on the inside texture. If you’re in the mood for seafood but don’t want to spend a ton of money, here are five of the best fast food fish sandwiches under $8 you can get right now (and remember, prices may be different depending on region).

Checkers and Rally’s Deep Sea Double

Checkers and Rally’s Deep Sea Double is a hearty sandwich, made with two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun for $5.79. “I have fallen in love with Rally’s/Checker’s Deep Sea Double since I discovered they actually had a fish sandwich a couple years ago,” one fan said.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich ($7.79) is widely considered to be the best fast-food fish sandwich you can get. This is a generously-proportioned sandwich made with wild-caught crispy fried cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar on a buttered, toasted hoagie roll. It costs more than the other sandwiches but you definitely get value for money.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

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McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish ($5.39) is still what many people opt for when they’re craving a fish sandwich, and for good reason: This iconic sandwich still hits the spot every time, especially when it’s so fresh and hot you can barely eat it. Look for special deals on Fridays to save even more money.

Burger King Big Fish

Burger King‘s Big Fish is $4.99 for just the sandwich. This popular menu item is made with panko-breaded and fried Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a potato bun. Diners who want cheese can ask for American or Swiss to be added to their sandwich.

Popeye’s Flounder Fish Sandwich

Popeye’s seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich ($5.99) is an eagerly-awaited menu item diners absolutely love. “I had a craving for a fish sandwich and instead of hitting my usual Burger King Big Fish I decided to hit Popeye’s. Not bad at all. Very flaky good tasting flounder and not greasy. With a side of fried pickles… it hit the spot!” one fan shared.