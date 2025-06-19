7 Los Angeles Restaurants Closing Fast as the Industry Faces New Struggles

Los Angeles has one of the best (if not the best) food scenes in the nation—we are incredibly blessed to have access to exceptional local ingredients and world-class culinary talent. Sadly the city is not immune to the same issues impacting restaurants across the country, and some very beloved eateries are being forced to close their doors due to rising costs, shifting customer behavior, inflation, and other negative factors. Some of these places have been open for decades and will be very much missed by loyal customers. Here are seven Los Angeles restaurants closing fast.

Chin Chin

Beloved Chinese restaurant Chin Chin is shutting down its West Hollywood location after 45 years on the iconic Sunset Strip. “Our final day of service at this beloved location will be Sunday, July 27th,” the restaurant said via an Instagram post. “Over the decades, we’ve celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals, and built lasting connections with our cherished guests. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Nusr-Et Steakhouse

In news that should be no surprise to anyone, “Salt Bae” (real name Nusret Gökçe) closed down the Beverly Hills location of infamous global steakhouse chain Nusr-Et on June 4, after just four years at that spot. The Las Vegas location also shut down in January. “Most LA restaurants are closing due to high costs and change in dining habits. This isn’t really just an LA thing, but it hits LA the hardest because the costs are just much higher here than other places. This restaurant, however, is closing because the gimmick is over,” one Redditor said.

Papa Cristo’s

Iconic Greek restaurant Papa Cristo’s is closing after serving the Los Angeles community for 77 years. “I have been blessed to carry on my father’s legacy as C&K Importing and Papa Cristo’s grew into a place where flavors, friendships, families and memories came together under one roof,” owner Chrys Chrys told Fox 11, adding that the restaurant will continue operations but only through deliveries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili John’s

Established in 1946, historic Burbank restaurant Chili John’s is struggling to stay open and could close down any day now if things don’t change. “It’s just been super slow. We’re not even making enough to pay our staff, our taxes, or our mortgage. We’re going to be gone quick,” owner Steve Hager told Fox 11. The restaurant has a GoFundMe here.

Guido’s

Legendary Italian restaurant Guido’s just closed down on May 31 after 46 years in the business. “Over the years, Guido’s has lent its old-school charm as a filming location for several TV series, including Charlie’s Angels, Ratched, and the series Feud: Bette and Joan,” reports L.A. Taco. “Guido’s will be missed among those who treasured its vintage vibes, connection to L.A.’s history, and strong pours.”

Original Pantry Cafe

Iconic Downtown diner Original Pantry Cafe closed down after 101 years of serving the community. In a statement to Eater, the Richard J. Riordan family trust says “trustees of the Mayor’s estate have determined that closing The Pantry and selling the property upon which it is located is the best path to provide the foundation with the most financial resources.”

The Den on Sunset

The Den on Sunset sadly closed down after 16 years on the Sunset Strip. “The Den has been an unforgettable staple on the Sunset Strip since 2009 and we couldn’t have done it without you,” the restaurant said via Instagram. “Thank you to our incredible staff (the heart and soul of The Den), along with the support of our West Hollywood community, and every guest who has walked through our doors.”