5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Bread Basket, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the restaurant chains serving the best complimentary bread.

Going out to eat has a lot of perks, like enjoying a delicious meal without the hassle of cooking or cleaning up, but there’s nothing more exciting than a good, warm basket of fresh bread for the table. It not only helps keep hunger at bay while you’re waiting for your dish, but it’s also a budget-friendly start to your check since it’s often free. Several chains offer bread baskets, and to find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to reveal the top five chains.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is beloved as an affordable steakhouse, but its signature rolls with cinnamon butter often steal the show. Plus, they’re free and unlimited, so it’s a win-win. “The rolls arrive warm and soft with a light sweetness that stands out right away,” she says. “The cinnamon butter adds another layer of flavor without being overly rich.” Buchanan adds, “It’s one of the few bread baskets people actually look forward to before the meal arrives.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is known for many things, but the Cheddar Bay Biscuits may be its most iconic menu item. Served warm and packed with cheddar, garlic, and a buttery seasoning, the biscuits have developed a devoted following over the years. As long as you order a meal, they’re free and unlimited for dine-in guests. “The Cheddar Bay Biscuits have a noticeable cheese and garlic flavor that makes them instantly recognizable,” Buchanan explains. “They’re soft in the center with a lightly golden exterior and hold up well with soups and seafood dishes.”

Olive Garden

You can’t talk about chain-restaurant bread without mentioning Olive Garden’s irresistible breadsticks. They come with any order, including soup or salad, and they’re addictive. “The breadsticks are soft, lightly seasoned, and served warm,” says Buchanan. “The garlic butter coating gives them flavor without making them greasy. They’re simple, but they’re a big part of why people keep coming back.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory might be beloved for its wide menu that appeals to most, and, of course, its desserts, but the chain also has a devoted following for its complimentary bread basket. It’s one of Buchanan’s favorites because of the variety. “The bread basket offers a mix of breads rather than just one option,” she says. “The brown bread is slightly sweet, while the sourdough adds a completely different texture and flavor. Having variety is a big part of the appeal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse often gets the glory for a budget-friendly steak meal, but LongHorn Steakhouse has built a loyal following of its own. Known for well-seasoned steaks, generous portions, and a more polished steakhouse atmosphere, the chain consistently earns praise from diners seeking quality without the high-end price tag. And the free bread before the meal is another fan favorite. “LongHorn serves warm honey wheat bread with a soft texture and slightly sweet flavor,” says Buchanan. “It pairs well with the richer steakhouse menu without feeling too heavy before the meal.”