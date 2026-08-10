5 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Old-Fashioned Sunday Suppers, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend chain restaurants for classic homestyle comfort food.

Few meals feel as comforting as a traditional Sunday supper. Whether it’s pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, or turkey with all the fixings, these hearty dinners are all about bringing people together over classic comfort food. To find out which restaurant chains best capture that nostalgic experience, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the spots that serve Sunday suppers worth gathering around for.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

If you’re craving the kind of homestyle meal that feels like it came straight from Grandma’s kitchen, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store remains one of the best places to find it. “The chain has built its reputation on serving comforting, homestyle meals that capture the feeling of a traditional Sunday supper,” says Filer. “Favorites like Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Chicken n’ Dumplins, Meatloaf, and Country Fried Steak are paired with classic sides, creating a meal that feels just like gathering around the family table.”

Bob Evans

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Known for its farmhouse-inspired menu, Bob Evans has long specialized in hearty comfort food that fits the Sunday supper tradition. “Bob Evans is known for its farmhouse-inspired comfort food, making it a natural choice for a classic Sunday supper,” Filer explains. “Hearty favorites like slow-roasted pot roast, hand-breaded fried chicken, and turkey dinners are served with traditional sides that bring familiar homestyle flavors to the table.”

Black Bear Diner

With oversized portions and classic comfort food favorites, Black Bear Diner delivers the kind of satisfying meal that makes Sunday dinner feel special.

“Black Bear Diner delivers generous portions of classic comfort food with favorites like slow-roasted pot roast, chicken fried steak, and turkey dinners,” Filer states. “The hearty meals and old-fashioned diner atmosphere capture the warm, nostalgic feeling of a traditional family supper.”

Golden Corral

For families who want plenty of classic comfort food options in one place, Golden Corral offers a buffet that’s built around traditional Sunday supper favorites. According to Filer, “Golden Corral offers one of the widest selections of classic comfort foods, making it easy to recreate a traditional Sunday supper.” She explains, “From pot roast and fried chicken to mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and homemade-style desserts, the buffet encourages the kind of family-style meal many people grew up enjoying.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery rounds out the list with comforting American classics that bring the familiar flavors of a home-cooked Sunday dinner to the table. “Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers comforting diner favorites that feel right at home on a Sunday dinner table,” Filer says. “Classic entrées like pot roast, turkey dinners, and other hearty comfort food dishes are served with traditional sides, delivering the familiar flavors of a home-cooked family meal.”