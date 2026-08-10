These nostalgic ice cream chains still serve classic scoops, sundaes, and shakes worth the trip.

Some of my core childhood memories involved going to an ice cream parlor with family or friends and ordering up a delicious ice cream dessert. My favorite was always a banana split, but I could also never say no to a milkshake or a dipped ice cream cone. Old-fashioned ice cream parlors still exist, though they have become increasingly harder to find. Where can you spark nostalgia and enjoy a sweet treat? Here are 5 old-fashioned ice cream parlor chains fans say still do it right.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream serves fresh, daily-churned scoops that have kept diners returning for decades. “They are quite unlike Dairy Queen. They have a bunch of different flavors, with different base flavors and mix ins and swirls. They make a really nice hard ice cream, as opposed to the Soft Serve that DQ has. They really do just focus on the ice cream. IMHO, they are one of the better ice cream chains out there. I live in an area with a lot of really good ice creams, and they hang in there really well,” says a Redditor. “They have literally the best ice cream I’ve ever had. You really can’t go wrong with any flavor imo, so whatever sounds good or is your typical go-to is what I’d try,” another agreed. “The quality and price make Handels a great choice,” says a third.

Kilwins

Kilwins operates old-fashioned ice cream shops that sell everything from cones to fudge. As soon as you walk in, you can smell that handcrafted waffle cone scent is wafting in the air. “Kilwin’s shakes are so good,” a Redditor says.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

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Bruster’s Real Ice Cream serves artisan slow-churned cream. “Was my first job in HS in NC. I think theyve fallen on hard times as they all closed down around there but I still tell people it’s by far the best chain ice cream, blows Cold Stone out of the water,” says a Redditor. “I love Brusters on Forest Drive! Best Birthday cake ice cream I have ever had,” says another.

Leatherby’s Family Creamery

Leatherby’s Family Creamery serves massive nostalgic sundae bowls. “The atmosphere is a fun ice cream parlor. I typically drop by to pick up ice cream,” a TripAdvisor reviewer says. “The ice cream and toppings are out of this world. I love the hot fudge, the hot fudge, oh did I mention the hot fudge? Great place to celebrate with the family,” another adds.

Carvel

Carvel’s ice cream and ice cream cakes are legendarily delicious. “I’ll always ride for Carvel especially the soft serve. No complaints about the mint chip as well,” a diner says. Another adds that “the nostalgia of Carvel ice cream cake never disappoints.”