The 8 Best Low-Calorie McDonald's Orders, According to a Dietitian
When you think of fast food, McDonald's might not be the first place that comes to mind for maintaining a balanced diet. But today, McDonald's has expanded its menu to include various better-for-you options that can easily fit into a healthy eating plan.
Whether you're counting calories, watching your portions, or simply aiming to make smarter choices while dining out, knowing which healthier menu items can help you enjoy your meal guilt-free. To reduce calories in your McDonald's meal even further, you can also reduce or eliminate added sauces and condiments, which can tack on an additional 50–100 calories in some cases.
In this article, we'll explore some of McDonald's' best low-calorie options and offer tips on how to enjoy your meal without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. While you don't necessarily want to eat fast food regularly, these options help you make the best choice from what is available.
Classic Hamburger
- Nutrition (Per burger):
- Calories: 250
- Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
- Sodium: 510 mg
- Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
- Protein: 12 g
When you want a low-calorie fast-food meal, simple options are often best. The Classic McDonald's Hamburger is a surprisingly smart choice for those looking to keep their fast-food meal lower in calories. It contains only 250 calories, making it one of the lowest-calorie items on the McDonald's menu.
It features a 100% pure beef patty topped with just the essentials—tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard. With only 9 grams of fat and 12 grams of protein, this burger provides a balanced nutritional profile that can keep you full without the guilt.
When you're on the go and are just craving a classic meal, this hamburger is a great way to enjoy a McDonald's favorite without derailing your healthy eating plan.
McChicken
- Nutrition (Per sandwich):
- Calories: 400
- Fat: 21 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
- Sodium: 560 mg
- Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)
- Protein: 14 g
If you're craving chicken for your next McDonald's run, the McChicken is a tasty option that balances satisfying flavor with a relatively low calorie count. With just 400 calories and 14 grams of protein, this option is perfect for those who want something indulgent but want to be mindful of their calorie intake.
This sandwich features a juicy chicken patty with a satisfying crunch, paired with fresh shredded lettuce and a light layer of creamy mayonnaise. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a crowd-pleaser while keeping you within a reasonable calorie range.
Filet-O-Fish
- Nutrition (Per sandwich):
- Calories: 390
- Fat: 19 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
- Sodium: 580 mg
- Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
- Protein: 16 g
The Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's is another smart choice for those seeking a better-for-you convenient option. With 390 calories, it's a lighter alternative to many other fast-food sandwiches, making it an appealing option if you're trying to be mindful of your calorie intake.
This classic sandwich features a crispy fish filet made from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. The combination of the flaky fish patty, melty American cheese, and creamy tartar sauce on a soft bun delivers a balanced flavor that satisfies without being overly indulgent.
And if you don't care about the tartar sauce, skip it. Removing it can significantly reduce the calorie and fat content.
6-Piece Chicken McNugget
- Nutrition (Per 6-piece nuggets):
- Calories: 250
- Fat: 15 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)
- Sodium: 500 mg
- Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
- Protein: 14 g
The six-piece Chicken McNugget order is another classic healthier option, mainly because it contains no sugar and is made with all-white meat chicken free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. At just 250 calories, it's a satisfying choice that delivers protein without unnecessary additives. And since it's not a sandwich, you can choose which dipping sauces and condiments you add to control the calorie content.
Egg McMuffin
- Nutrition (Per sandwich):
- Calories: 310
- Fat: 13 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
- Sodium: 770 mg
- Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
- Protein: 17 g
If you're grabbing breakfast on the run, the Egg McMuffin at McDonald's is a better-for-you breakfast option. With just 310 calories and 17 grams of protein, this sandwich offers a satisfying balance of taste and nutrition without overloading calories.
The Egg McMuffin® is made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg, providing a quality source of protein that helps keep you full and energized throughout the morning. It also features lean Canadian bacon, which adds flavor and protein without the excess fat of other breakfast meats like pork bacon or sausage.
Whether you have it on its own or as part of a meal, the Egg McMuffin is a nutritious and convenient option to start your day.
Sausage Burrito
- Nutrition (Per burrito):
- Calories: 310
- Fat: 17 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
- Sodium: 800 mg
- Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
- Protein: 13 g
The McDonald's Sausage Breakfast Burrito is another lighter, better-for-you breakfast option when you're out and about. With just 310 calories, it offers a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and fats, making it a filling choice that won't weigh you down.
This breakfast burrito is packed with fluffy scrambled eggs, savory pork sausage, melty cheese, green chiles for a bit of spice, and onions, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. The combination of ingredients provides a good amount of protein and a burst of flavor without excessive calories.
If you need a lot of protein in the morning to keep you full, we suggest the Egg McMuffin, which packs 4 extra grams of protein.
Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
- Nutrition (per order):
- Calories: 320
- Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)
- Sodium: 150 mg
- Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 31 g)
- Protein: 6 g
McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is a great lower-calorie breakfast option for those seeking a sweeter meal. With just 320 calories per serving, it's a satisfying choice that delivers energy without going overboard on calories.
This oatmeal is made with two full servings of whole-grain oats, offering a good source of fiber for digestive health. And while it is lower on the protein end than some of their other breakfast options, fiber can also keep you full, similar to protein. Red and green apples, cranberries, and raisins add natural sweetness and provide essential vitamins and antioxidants from the fruit.
While it does contain 31 grams of sugar, much of this comes from the natural sugars in the fruit, which can be a healthier alternative to highly processed oatmeal packets you'd find in grocery stores. However, if you have diabetes or are watching your sugar intake, the chain's breakfast sandwiches would be better for you.
Cheeseburger
- Nutrition (per burger):
- Calories: 300
- Fat: 13 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
- Sodium: 720 mg
- Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
- Protein: 15 g
A McDonald's Cheeseburger sounds indulgent, but it is one of the better-for-you options in the fast-food world. You can enjoy the classic taste of a cheeseburger without blowing your calorie budget, as it's only 300 calories per burger.
With 15 grams of protein, this cheeseburger provides a rich source of protein for a filling meal option. While it contains 50 more calories than its hamburger, the additional protein content can enhance fullness and satisfaction, reducing cravings later in the day.
If you're looking for a way to enjoy a classic McDonald's taste without overindulging, the McDonald's Cheeseburger offers the perfect middle ground that fits well within a balanced diet.
