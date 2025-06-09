8 Best Starbucks Drinks to Lose Belly Overhang

Whether you hit Starbucks on your way to work or need an afternoon pick-me-up, it’s a must-have for many a few times a week. While the coffee chain is known for its high-quality brews and commitment to consistency, it’s typically not the place you think of to help lose weight.

But according to Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer, there are several low-sugar drinks you can order to help rid stubborn belly fat. Here are eight coffee and tea drinks to consider when trying to ditch unwanted pounds around your waistline.

Starbucks Caffe Americano

While there is no nutritional information available for the Starbucks Caffe Americano Sabat approves. “It’s a rich and bold coffee made by combining espresso with hot water, delivering full flavor without any added sugar,” she says.

Espresso Macchiato

Nutrition : per serving Grande

Calories : 15

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

Sabat says the “Espresso Macchiato is a bold, sugar-free coffee made by topping a shot of espresso with a small amount of milk foam—virtually 0 grams of sugar (depending on milk choice) and just 15 calories.”

Iced Black Tea

The Iced Black Tea also doesn’t have nutritional facts other than it contains zero calories, but Sabat says it’s a nice “refreshing, calorie-free option when ordered without sweeteners. Add stevia for a sweet tea without sugar or calories.”

Emperor’s Clouds and Mist Tea

Emperor’s Clouds and Mist Tea is a green tea with a slew of benefits that Sabat recommends.

“Starbucks Emperor’s Clouds & Mist Green Tea is not only calorie- and sugar-free, but also offers a variety of health benefits thanks to its green tea base,” Sabat says.

She explains, “Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins like EGCG, which may help reduce inflammation, support heart health, and enhance metabolism. It also contains a modest amount of caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine, which together promote alertness without the jitteriness often associated with coffee.”

Sabat adds, “Regular consumption of green tea may support brain function, aid fat burning, and contribute to overall longevity.”

Cold Brew Coffee

Nutrition : per serving Grande

Calories : 5

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 15mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Sometimes all you want is a good cold brew coffee and if this is your go-to, Sabat says it’s one that helps reduce belly fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Cold Brew Coffee has zero sugar and zero calories,” she says. “Adding 3 oz. of whole milk will add 3 grams of sugar, making this still a very low sugar choice for Starbucks drinks.”

Iced Skinny Latte

Starbucks’ Iced Skinny Latte makes the list, but Sabat takes issue with one thing.

“While I’m no fan of the artificial sweetener used in this drink (Acesulfame potassium), if you are looking for a low sugar option, this one meets the mark with just 3 grams of sugar,” she says.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Brew

Nutrition : per serving Grande

Calories : 70

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 1g

If you’re craving something a tad sweet and need to satisfy your tastebuds, try the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Brew.

“This rich, velvety cold brew is infused with nitrogen for a naturally creamy texture and finished with a splash of vanilla sweet cream—delivering a lightly sweet flavor with just 4 grams of sugar and 70 calories,” says Sabat.

Espresso Con Panna

Nutrition : per serving Grande

Calories : 35

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

The Espresso Con Panna is a smart choice for a low-sugar drink at Starbucks that helps cut down on belly fat.

Sabat says, “A simple yet indulgent option, Espresso con Panna combines a bold shot of espresso with a small dollop of whipped cream, offering rich flavor with minimal calories. It contains just 35 calories, 3g fat, 0g sugar and 0g carbs.